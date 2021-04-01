Chauvin trial: Cops' bodycams captured agony, intensity at Floyd scene

MPR News is streaming live coverage of the trial. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the court proceedings live here:

Jurors watch extended police bodycam video of fatal encounter

Store clerk testifies he’s haunted by decision to call police, after Floyd used a phony $20

Case expected to hinge on who or what is responsible for Floyd’s death

The intensity, frustration and anguish of George Floyd’s fatal encounter with Minneapolis police came into agonizing view Wednesday as prosecutors played extended police body camera footage capturing multiple views of the incidents that led to Floyd's killing.

Viewed in succession, the videos offered a brutal, close-up look at officers struggling to push a handcuffed Floyd into a squad car, then pinning him to the pavement to subdue him as he pleads that he can’t breathe, while bystanders on the curb yelled that Floyd is dying.

While similar to bystander footage widely shared on social media, these views were intimate and harrowing, and cover the time periods before and after police confronted Floyd. They’re now evidence in the murder and manslaughter trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Testimony in Chauvin’s trial resumes Thursday, but the images from Wednesday won’t soon be forgotten.

The videos from the body cameras of Chauvin and former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane detail the initial contact with Floyd, the officers' increasing frustration with him as they struggle to get him to obey orders and get in the squad, and Floyd's growing sense that his death is near as he lay pinned on the street.

Chauvin, on trial for murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death, kept his knee pressed against Floyd's neck for about nine minutes as the man pleaded that he couldn't breathe. The three other officers face aiding and abetting charges. They’re expected to be tried later this year.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson (left) and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (right) prepare for another witness on Wednesday. Screenshot of Court TV video

‘This could have been avoided’

The fatal encounter started with a counterfeit $20 and a phone call.

Floyd had gone into Cup Foods at Chicago Avenue and 38th Street in south Minneapolis to buy cigarettes.

The 19-year-old store clerk who suspected Floyd had handed him a fake $20 for the purchase testified Wednesday that he first thought about just eating the cost himself but changed his mind and called over his supervisor.

The decision would lead to Floyd’s spiraling arrest outside Cup Foods.

The clerk, Christopher Martin, said that he was haunted by how his own actions played into Floyd’s killing. In security video footage shown to jurors, Martin could be seen outside the store watching with his hands on his head as the police restrain Floyd.

Christopher Martin, 19, was a cashier at Cup Foods and lived with his mother and sister in an apartment above the store at the time of George Floyd's death. He was called as a witness in the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday. Screenshot of Court TV video

He told prosecutor Matthew Frank he was in disbelief and felt a sense of guilt — and that if he had not taken the bill, "this could have been avoided."

Martin said that he had chatted briefly with Floyd when he walked into the store, asking the big man if he played baseball. “He said he played football.” Martin described him as friendly, as if he seemed to be enjoying his Memorial Day, although he did “seem high.”

After selling Floyd the cigarettes, Martin said he noticed a blue tint on the $20 bill he got from Floyd and assumed it was fake. Under store policy, he said, clerks who took counterfeit money had to pay the cost. He wrestled with whether to tell his boss.

He said he kept looking at the bill and finally thought to talk to his manager. When he did, the manager told him to find Floyd outside and ask him to make it right.

In this image from store video, George Floyd (right) is seen inside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Court TV via AP, Pool

On the first try, Martin said Floyd, seated in the car, didn't say anything. He just shook his head. After another unsuccessful attempt, the manager instructed another employee to call the police.

Jurors viewed the store camera video of Floyd buying cigarettes and seemed riveted by the sight of him as a customer, like anyone else.

Chauvin’s attorney is arguing that drugs contributed to Floyd’s death.

While watching the scene unfold, Martin started talking to another Black man outside the store. “At this point I was kind of emotional," Martin told the court. He remembers telling the man: “They're not going to help him — this is what we have to deal with."

Martin said he called his mother — his family lived in the building upstairs from the store — and told her not to come down.

He told the court that he didn’t stay working at Cup Foods for much longer because he didn’t feel safe.

‘You can’t win’

A bystander who pleaded with Floyd to get in the squad car as police worked to arrest him testified that he was trying to de-escalate the increasingly tense situation between Floyd and the officers that led to Floyd's killing.

Charles McMillian, 61, can be heard on video recorded by other bystanders telling Floyd to get in the car and that he "can't win." Floyd plaintively asks the officers not to put him in the back of the squad because he’s claustrophobic.

On the stand Wednesday, McMillian said he was trying to get Floyd to understand "once they get you in handcuffs, you're going to go with them."

He also pleaded with officers to "let him breathe" as Floyd lay handcuffed and pinned to the ground with Chauvin's knee pressed against his neck for about nine minutes.

The prosecution played short clips of police body camera video during McMillian's testimony. McMillian sobbed as he watched.

Charles McMillian tears up after watching video footage of George Floyd's arrest during the Derek Chauvin trial on Wednesday in Minneapolis. McMillian was one of the first bystanders at the scene, and present in many of the videos that have played and will play. Screengrab via Court TV video

Later in the testimony, prosecutors played video from Chauvin’s body camera where McMillian approaches Chauvin after Floyd has been taken away. He tells the officer the way he restrained Floyd wasn’t right.

“That's one person's opinion,” Chauvin responds. “We gotta put force, gotta control this guy because he's a sizable guy. Looks like he's probably on something.”

Chauvin’s defense attorney did not question McMillian.

