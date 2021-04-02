Chauvin trial live: 'I thought he was dead,' paramedic testifies

MPR News is streaming live coverage of the trial. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the proceedings live starting 9:15 a.m. here:

3 things to know:

Paramedic believed George Floyd was dead; police supervisor says force unneeded after Floyd stopped resisting

Floyd’s girlfriend testified on their struggles with opioid addiction

Case expected to hinge on who or what is responsible for Floyd’s death

Derek Chauvin’s boss thought he went too far.

The force used to subdue George Floyd wasn’t needed when it was clear Floyd wasn’t resisting officers, Derek Chauvin’s then-supervisor testified Thursday for the prosecution during Chauvin’s trial for murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s killing.

Testimony resumes on Friday, but the opinion Thursday from David Pleoger is likely to resonate.

The now-retired police sergeant told jurors that he called Chauvin after hearing concerns raised by a 911 operator who felt something didn’t seem right as she glanced at streaming video of Floyd’s arrest last May from a public safety camera outside Cup Foods.

Former Minneapolis police Sgt. David Pleoger testifies in the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Pleoger said Chauvin told him only that Floyd “suffered a medical emergency” and nothing about keeping his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck as the man lay handcuffed and face down on the pavement.

Using a knee is appropriate only until an officer is able to handcuff an individual, Pleoger told jurors. He said Chauvin acknowledged the use of force on Floyd only after he’d met up with Chauvin at the hospital on the orders of a police lieutenant.

"When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could've ended the restraint," Pleoger said.

Bystander video showed Chauvin with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes as the man lay pinned to the street, pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

The most direct clue so far pointing to Chauvin’s mindset has come from the officer’s video. On Wednesday, prosecutors played footage from Chauvin’s body camera showing a man at the scene criticizing the officer afterward for the way he restrained Floyd.

“That's one person's opinion,” Chauvin responds on the video. “We gotta put force, gotta control this guy because he's a sizable guy. Looks like he's probably on something.”

‘I thought he was dead’

Pleoger’s testimony capped a day in court that included testimony from paramedics who believed Floyd was dead at the scene yet still tried to revive him.

One of them, Derek Smith, checked for a pulse on Floyd when he arrived. Asked what he thought when he couldn't find one on Floyd, he told the court: "In layman's terms, I thought he was dead."

Smith also said he administered an electric shock to Floyd in the ambulance to try to restart his heart, adding: "As a human being, I was trying to give him a second chance at life."

Floyd had gone into Cup Foods at Chicago Avenue and 38th Street in south Minneapolis that day to buy cigarettes.

A 19-year-old store clerk who suspected Floyd had handed him a fake $20 for the purchase told jurors on Wednesday he first thought about just eating the cost himself but changed his mind and called over his supervisor.

The decision would lead to Floyd’s spiraling, deadly arrest outside the store.

In this image from store video, George Floyd (right) is seen inside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Court TV via AP, Pool

Girlfriend recalls life with Floyd, their addiction struggles

Thursday morning began with Floyd’s girlfriend taking the stand.

Courteney Ross, 45, testified about how she met Floyd, his kindness and their mutual struggle with chronic pain that led to an addiction to opioids.

She choked up as she recalled their first interaction in 2017. She was waiting in the lobby of the Harbor Light Center, a homeless outreach shelter, where the father of her son was living at the time.

“I was pretty upset and started fussing in the corner of the lobby,” she said. That’s when Floyd noticed her and approached. In his “deep southern voice,” Floyd asked her if he could pray with her.

“It was so sweet,” she said, holding back tears.

Courteney Ross, who was in a relationship with George Floyd, testifies Thursday in the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in Floyd's death. Screenshot of Court TV video

Ross went on to describe how the two of them shared an addiction to opioids. She said both suffered from chronic pain, which led them to get hooked on prescription medication.

Ross said that at times they got drugs that were not prescribed to them. One or both of them also would stop taking drugs, she said.

Under cross-examination from defense attorney Eric Nelson, Ross said Floyd overdosed and went to the hospital in early March 2020.

Ross also said they had gotten drugs from Morries Hall, who was in the car with Floyd on May 25, 2020. On Wednesday, Hall filed a notice to the court that if called to testify, he will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Ross said Floyd was close to his mother and struggled with grief when she died in May 2018.

