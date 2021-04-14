Chauvin trial: Defense testimony resumes; jury could get case Monday

MPR News is streaming live coverage of the trial. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the live proceedings here.

Defense use-of-force expert testifies Chauvin used “objectively reasonable” force against Floyd

Jurors watched video of a 2019 arrest of Floyd, as well as separate bodycam footage from another officer who responded to his fatal 2020 arrest

Case could go to the jury as early as Monday

The defense continues its case Wednesday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has been trying this week to return jurors back to the fact that drugs, including fentanyl, were found in Floyd’s system. The defense has argued that Floyd died of drugs or health problems and not due to having Chauvin kneel on his neck.

A prosecution witness earlier in the trial said someone who’s overdosing on opioids doesn’t cry out and yell — as Floyd did — they fall asleep and don’t wake up.

Nelson on Tuesday appeared to be trying to counter that with testimony that Floyd was sleepy, possibly from the fentanyl. A woman who was in the car with Floyd last May when police approached him testified that Floyd had been alert and talkative but dozed off in the car.

Bystander video of the day showed Chauvin with his knee pressed against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as the man lay handcuffed and facedown on the pavement in police custody, pleading that he couldn’t breathe. He was arrested after allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

Chauvin, who was fired from the force, faces murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s killing.

The jury could start deliberating the case as early as Monday.

‘Objectively reasonable’ force

On Tuesday, a use-of-force expert told jurors in Derek Chauvin's murder trial Tuesday that the former Minneapolis officer acted with "objective reasonableness" in interacting with George Floyd last May.

Barry Brodd, a retired California police officer who has trained police, testified for the defense that he’s concluded Chauvin was "justified" in his actions.

Use-of-force expert Barry Brodd testifies Tuesday in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial. Screenshot of Court TV video

Citing the U.S. Supreme Court decision that outlines when police officers can use force, Brodd said an officer doesn’t need to wait to be attacked, just feel an imminent threat.

Asked by Nelson whether Chauvin used deadly force on Floyd, Brodd said he did not. He used an example of someone who was shocked with a Taser by an officer who then hits their head and dies, which Brodd said qualifies as an accidental death.

Brodd also testified that he didn’t believe placing someone in a “prone position” to be a use of force. He said that the officers in Floyd’s case would have been justified in applying even more force due to Floyd’s resistance.

Brodd also told the court that as a crowd grows and becomes louder, officers are trained to consider where the biggest threat could come from. Brodd said Chauvin threatening at one point to pepper spray bystanders showed he thought the crowd was a bigger threat at that point than Floyd. Throughout the trial, Nelson has sought to show that officers faced a hostile crowd.

Summing up his conclusion, Brodd said he "felt that officer Chauvin’s interactions with Mr. Floyd were following his training, following current practices in policing and were objectively reasonable."

The defense has repeatedly pressed these points with witnesses before the jurors.

‘Struggling to breathe is not active resistance, is it?’

Brodd admitted to prosecutor Steve Schleicher that the prone position could be considered a use of force if it inflicted pain on Floyd.

“Using your face to lift your body off the pavement, that could cause pain?” Schleicher asked Brodd, who agreed that it could.

“The only struggling you saw Mr. Floyd doing after he was restrained is he was struggling to breathe, is that right?” Schleicher asked Brodd.

“I don’t know. Was he struggling or was he struggling to catch a breath? I can’t tell,” Brodd said.

“In any event, struggling to breathe is not active resistance, is it?” Schleicher asked Brodd.

“To me, no. To the officer it may be,” Brodd responded.

Brodd also testified under cross examination that the dangers of positional asphyxia for people in the prone position are well-known, especially for people who have used drugs.

Defense plays video of Floyd in custody in 2019

The defense began its case Tuesday morning with the first two witnesses testifying about an encounter with Floyd on May 6, 2019. During that incident, Floyd was taken out of a car by police and handcuffed at gunpoint.

Retired Minneapolis police officer Scott Creighton testifies Tuesday in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial. Screenshot of Court TV video

Before each witness took the stand, Judge Peter Cahill told jurors the evidence was only for the limited purpose of showing what effect, if any, the ingestion of opioids had on Floyd and was not to be viewed as evidence of Floyd’s character.

In the police body camera footage, then-officer Scott Creighton has his gun drawn as he approaches Floyd sitting in the front passenger seat. Floyd tells the officer twice, "don't shoot me." Creighton responds, “I’m not going to shoot you!”

Creighton, now retired, told jurors Floyd was not complying with his commands to put his hands on the dashboard.

Under cross-examination from prosecutor Erin Eldridge, Creighton said Floyd eventually put his hands up and they were able to cuff him. He was asked if Floyd ever fell down during that time. Creighton said no. '“Mr. Floyd didn’t drop dead while you were interacting with him, correct?” asked Eldridge. “No,” responded Creighton.

MPR News reporters Nina Moini and Dan Gunderson contributed to this story.

