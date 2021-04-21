Historic verdict just one step toward ‘true justice,’ Minn. leaders say

Even as people flocked to downtown Minneapolis to celebrate the guilty verdict in the case of former police officer Derek Chauvin, many of Minnesota’s elected leaders vowed the state’s fight for racial justice wouldn’t end with this case.

"I would not call today's verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. "But it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice, and now the cause of justice is in your hands."

The verdict of guilty on all three counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd was a victory in a state that previously sent only one officer to prison for killing someone while on duty — and had never held a white officer criminally liable for killing a Black man.

Activist Toussaint Morrison leads the crowd in chants after learning of the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis Tuesday. Evan Frost | MPR News

Police violence against people of color — from Rodney King and Breonna Taylor to Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo — has to end, Ellison said.

“We need true justice,” he said. “That's not one case, that is a social transformation that says that no one's beneath the law, and no one is above it. This verdict reminds us that we must make enduring systemic societal change.”

It was a common theme Tuesday evening, as other elected officials responded to the verdict. Many of Minnesota’s leading Democrats said they'll commit to systematic change that addresses long-running racial disparities.

“This is a good day in Minneapolis. It is a good day in Minnesota, but let me be exceedingly clear. This is Day 1,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “We've gone through 400 years of injustice, intentional discrimination, Jim Crow, restrictive covenants that run with the land, and all forms of anti-Blackness and structural racism that has impeded our Black community. Now is the time for that change."

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says he’s willing to fight to make sure that criminal justice changes pass the Legislature and become law. The measures include increasing oversight of police, eliminating officer immunity to being sued for misconduct and limiting officers' authority to stop drivers for minor vehicle equipment violations.

Gov. Tim Walz speaks about the guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin's murder and manslaughter trial on Tuesday. Peter Cox | MPR News

The proposals are opposed by law enforcement groups. But the governor says he’s willing to burn political capital to make sure the bill gets a hearing.

“True justice for George Floyd will come through real systematic change to prevent this from ever happening again, when every member of our community, no matter their race, their religion, their background, is safe, valued and protected,” Walz said.

But the Republican-controlled Senate has not considered similar legislation this year.

And Walz said the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, by a Brooklyn Center police officer just last week shows how much work is left to do.

‘Will things actually change?’

Some who have been on the front lines of the push for police accountability celebrated the verdict. But they said that without deeper change to law enforcement and the state, this is just one isolated case.

“Sure, we have a guilty verdict. Sure, we have a settlement,” said Johnathon McClellan, president of the Minnesota Justice Coalition. “But will things actually change? Absent any substantive change, a policy, has anything really changed? How long before we're back here fighting for justice for another victim of police violence?"

Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, addresses a crowd at George Floyd Square in front of a painting of his brother on Tuesday. Evan Frost | MPR News

Attorney and longtime civil rights activist Nekima Levy Armstrong said the verdict is a moment to celebrate. She said it’s a moment to breathe. But that it came about not because of the court system or politicians, but because people pushed for accountability.

“So, step by step by step, the people played a significant role in the outcome of this case,” she said. “If we had sat back and waited for someone else to do it, justice would not be served, and this case would have been swept under the rug, like so many others have been."

Minneapolis, and the state of Minnesota, will be put to the test again this August when the three other former Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd’s killing go on trial — and criminal charges were filed last week against the Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Wright, whose funeral will be held Thursday.