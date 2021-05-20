Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Another month until 70 percent vaccinated?

3 things to know

61.9 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 53.7 percent — more than 2.3 million people — are now completely vaccinated

Average count of new cases stays below 1,000 a day

Vaccination pace struggling for traction

Minnesota data continues to offer more evidence that COVID-19 is in retreat after a spring surge. Still, the vaccination pace remains at a relative crawl, raising concerns that hundreds of thousands of Minnesota adults might choose to go unvaccinated.

That concern is overshadowing an overall positive pandemic picture. The most recent numbers show new case counts below 700 a day for three straight days — the first time that’s happened since late February — while active case counts and hospitalizations are retreating.

Even though they’ve ended Minnesota’s statewide mask-wearing order, officials acknowledge the need to do more to get shots into the arms of Minnesota adults who still don’t have them.

That now includes offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the next couple of weeks at the Minnesota State Fair grounds.

At this point, however, it appears it will be another month before the state reaches one of its key milestones: 70 percent of the state’s 16-and-older population with at least one vaccine shot.

Active cases, hospitalizations trending down

Despite concerns around the sputtering vaccination rate, the overall pandemic picture continues to brighten.

As of Wednesday, the count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in at 7,000, the lowest level since March 9. Active cases have fallen by half over the past two weeks and are down nearly two-thirds from their most recent high of around 20,000 in mid-April.

There were 420 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 112 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their April peaks. New hospital admissions have dropped significantly and are trending at six-week lows.

Fifteen newly reported deaths Wednesday brought Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,325. Among those who have died, about 60 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 596,186 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 658 posted Wednesday — the third consecutive day of fewer than 700 new daily cases.

About 98 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had crept up across the state during April, but the trend is clearly on the slide.

Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep their guard up during proms, graduations and other spring events, noting that more contagious COVID-19 variants are driving new cases across the state.

Concern about youth, young adult counts

While the overall trends are solid, officials are increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in younger people. They’ve been urging more testing of middle and high school students and weekly testing for athletes, coaches, referees and other youth sports participants.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 110,000 since the pandemic began.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 48,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Vaccination pace remains stagnant

More than 2.7 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; more than 2.3 million have completed their vaccinations as of Wednesday’s update.

That works out to about 53.7 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 61.9 percent with at least one shot, including 88 percent of those 65 and older.

The vaccination pace, however, has plummeted in recent weeks. The seven-day trend is running at about 34,000 shots daily, hovering at levels not seen since late February. Minnesota was averaging 60,000 shots a day at one point in mid-April.

State public health leaders have been pleading with those still not vaccinated to get their shots. Eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations.

Officials are not yet reporting vaccinations among newly eligible 12-to-15-year-olds, but they’ve reported about 18,000 new vaccinations the past few days of people with “unknown” age.

Most of these are probably 12-to-15-year-olds who aren’t being properly reported by the Health Department’s computer systems, designed in a world where the minimum age for COVID-19 vaccines was 16.

Top headlines

Clinical trials underway for 5-and-younger COVID-19 vaccinations: Early trials for using the COVID-19 vaccine on those 5 years old and younger are underway. Parents who've enrolled their kids in these studies say the risk is worth it for the greater good.

Confused by CDC's latest mask guidance? Here's what we've learned: After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted to less restrictive mask guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some leaders in the public health world felt blindsided. While some people rejoiced, others say they feel the change has come too soon. What's the new guidance mean for kids? For travel? For work? Experts weigh in.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.