Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Slow walk to 70 percent vaccinated

3 things to know

62.7 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 55.2 percent — more than 2.4 million people — are now completely vaccinated

New cases trending at lowest level since late September; hospitalizations trending near two-month low

Minnesota tops 5 million doses administered, but vaccination pace still languishing

As encouraging as Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers look right now, the effort to to get the vast majority of the state’s adults vaccinated has been sputtering the past few weeks, raising concerns that hundreds of thousands of Minnesota adults may go without the vaccine.

In mid-April, officials were hoping 80 percent of the state’s 16-and-older population would have at least one dose by the end of May. That hope has been scaled back to 70 percent with a shot by mid-June.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,354 deaths (21 new)

597,731 positive cases; 98 percent off isolation

62.7 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 55.2 percent completely vaccinated

Minnesota was averaging 60,000 shots a day at one point last month before the numbers began dropping. They’ve been running below 40,000 daily the past two weeks.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery

Friday offered some hope that the pace may be ready to pick up again: The Health Department reported around 22,000 new first doses given, compared to just 8,500 the prior Friday.

Active cases, hospitalizations trending down

Despite concerns around the vaccination rate, the overall pandemic picture remains solid.

The count of known, active COVID-19 cases is at 7,356. Active cases have fallen by nearly half over the past few weeks and are down nearly two-thirds from their most recent high of around 20,000 in mid-April.

There are 396 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 116 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their April peaks. New hospital admissions have dropped significantly and are trending at six-week lows.

Twenty-one newly reported deaths Friday brought Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,354. Among those who have died, about 60 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 597,731 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 690 posted Friday — the seventh consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases. About 98 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had crept up across the state during April, but the trend is clearly on the slide.

Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep their guard up during proms, graduations and other spring events, noting that more contagious COVID-19 variants are driving new cases across the state.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 110,000 since the pandemic began. The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 48,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Vaccination pace trudges ahead

More than 2.7 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; more than 2.4 million have completed their vaccinations as of Friday’s update.

That works out to about 55.2 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 62.7 percent with at least one shot, including 89 percent of those 65 and older.

State public health leaders have been pleading with those still not vaccinated to get their shots. Eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations.

Officials are not yet reporting vaccinations among newly eligible 12-to-15-year-olds, but they’ve reported more than 35,000 new vaccinations of people with “unknown” age.

Most of these are probably 12-to-15-year-olds who aren’t yet being properly reported by the Health Department’s computer systems.

Top headlines

Fauci says he expects vaccines for younger children by the end of year or early 2022: He said Wednesday that children at least as young as 4 "would likely be able to get vaccinated by the time we reach the end of calendar year 2021 and at the latest, into the first quarter of 2022."

Schools are dropping mask requirements, but a new CDC study suggests they shouldn't: The study arrives as states and school districts across the country have begun scaling back or simply dropping their masking requirements for staff and students alike.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.