Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Minneapolis, St. Paul to end mask mandates

3 things to know

Average daily new case count at lowest level since last June

Hospitalizations fall below 250

64.6 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 58.9 percent — nearly 2.6 million people — now completely vaccinated

St. Paul will follow Minneapolis Wednesday and lift its longstanding mask mandate, marking a key turning point in the pandemic.

Mayor Melvin Carter said he plans to sign an executive order lifting the city’s mask mandate. Carter noted that vaccinations in the city haven't yet reached a level recommended by health experts. But he added the decision by Minneapolis Tuesday to lift the mandate there makes it impractical to keep a mask mandate in his city.

Carter is still urging residents to get a COVID vaccine as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, the city of Minneapolis officials noted that nearly 79 percent of its 15-and-older population have received at least one vaccine dose.

Mask mandates remain in place in many schools and on public transit for the time being.

The positive trends in Minnesota’s COVID-19 data continue with the state rolling into June.

The most recent Health Department report showed only 134 new cases. The seven-day new-case average is running at its lowest point in a year, at 332 cases a day. Four weeks ago, it was running more than 1,500 a day.

Active cases are at their lowest level since just after the Fourth of July. Hospitalizations continue to fall.

The only problematic sign right now is that the vaccination pace continues to sputter. Still, the metrics are headed firmly in the right direction.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,427 deaths (1 new)

601,517 positive cases; 98 percent off isolation

Active cases, hospitalizations retreating

The latest count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in at 3,276, staying below 4,000 for two straight days, the first time that’s happened since early July.

There were 249 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 79 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their April peaks. Six weeks ago, hospitalization were approaching 700 people, with more than 200 in ICUs.

New hospital admissions are also trending at their lowest point in more than two months.

One newly reported death on Tuesday put Minnesota’s pandemic toll at 7,427. Among those who have died, about 60 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 601,517 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 134 posted Tuesday.

About 98 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 111,000 since the pandemic began. The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 49,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Vaccination pace wobbly

After a roller coaster few months, the current pace of vaccinations is rapidly waning. It’s less than half what it was at the start of May.

More than 2.8 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 2.6 million have completed their vaccinations as of Tuesday’s update.

That works out to about 58.9 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 64.6 percent with at least one shot, including 90 percent of those 65 and older.

Minnesota’s seen notable growth in the number of children ages 12 to 15 getting vaccinated since mid-May, when federal authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine for use at those ages.

Health Department data shows more than 77,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose. That’s about 27 percent of that population already with at least one shot. The pace, though, is slowing after the early surge.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery

State public health leaders have been pleading with those still not vaccinated to get their shots. Eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations.

With the disease data solid, state officials are pushing now to boost vaccination counts. Gov. Tim Walz last week rolled out incentives, including state park passes and Minnesota State Fair tickets, to nudge unvaccinated Minnesotans to get their shots.

Officials are pressing now to get at least 70 percent of the state’s 16-and-older population vaccinated with at least one dose by July 1.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

