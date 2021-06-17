Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Disease numbers tumble as pandemic recedes

3 things to know

New and active case counts lowest since April 2020

66 percent of 16-and-older population with at least one vaccine shot; 61.6 percent completely vaccinated

More than 3 million Minnesotans 12 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose

When it comes to COVID-19 in Minnesota, the zeros keep falling — in a good way.

New daily cases fell below 100 the past two reporting days, the first time that’s happened since mid-April 2020. Known, active case counts may drop below 1,000 this week. The state had 15,000 such cases last month.

Collectively, the metrics continue to paint a picture of a pandemic rapidly in retreat.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

66 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 61.6 percent completely vaccinated4

7,523 deaths (5 new)

604,052 positive cases; 99 percent off isolation

The stumbling vaccination pace remains a concern. Officials once felt confident the state could get at least one dose into 70 percent of the 16-and-older population by July 1. Now it’s likely early August. Minnesota’s also seeing big regional gaps in vaccination rates.

On the plus, side, more than 3 million Minnesotans 12 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose.

About half the state’s total population is now completely vaccinated.

New, active cases stay at April 2020 lows

Minnesota public health leaders had once worried the end of the statewide masking mandate last month might deliver an uptick in COVID-19 cases. But the newest data shows the opposite is happening.

Known, active cases fell to 1,151 in Wednesday’s data. The state averaged 143 new cases a day over the past seven reporting days. Both figures continue to hover around lows from April 2020.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to slide from their spring peaks. The Health Department reported 151 people hospitalized in Minnesota, with 56 in intensive care.

Daily intensive care admissions are near their lowest point since data collection began in the weeks last year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered.

Five newly reported deaths on Wednesday pushed Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,523. Among those who have died, about 59 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 604,052 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 91 posted Wednesday.

About 99 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Case counts had crept up across the state during April following a massive spike in late November and early December. Now, though, the numbers are low and falling in every age group and region.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 111,000 since the pandemic began.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

Vaccination pace stumbles along

More than 2.9 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose. More than 2.7 million are completely vaccinated.

That works out to about 61.6 percent completely vaccinated and 66 percent with at least one shot, including 90 percent of people 65 and older.

The vaccination pace, however, is tripping along now. If the pace continues to crawl, it will be early August before the state reaches 70 percent of adults with at least one shot.

Officials recently noted that more than 70 percent of the 16-and-older population in the Twin Cities metropolitan area had received at least one vaccine dose, but that the rate was below 60 percent in much of the rest of the state, creating a concerning urban-rural vaccination gap.

Minnesota's regional vaccination gap How some are closing the divide

Minnesota’s seen notable growth in the number of children ages 12 to 15 getting vaccinated since mid-May when federal authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine for use at those ages.

Health Department data shows more than 96,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose, roughly 33 percent of that population. The pace, though, has fallen off following an early surge.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.