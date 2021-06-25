Appetites: What does restaurant life look like following the pandemic?
Blue Plate Restaurant Group co-owner Steph Shimp breaks down what changed — and what will stay — following a tumultuous year in the restaurant industry
For the last year, we have had endless conversations about what changes restaurants and service industry establishments had to change to keep up with COVID-19 restrictions. Now that those guidelines are easing up, what might we see stick around?
MPR News host Tom Crann spoke to Steph Shimp, co-owner of Blue Plate Restaurant Group, about the setbacks her organization faced throughout the pandemic and what they might keep moving forward.
