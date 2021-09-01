Freeman won't seek reelection as Hennepin County prosecutor

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Wednesday he will not seek a new term next year.

Freeman, the son of a former Minnesota governor, has direct links to the founding of the DFL Party and ran for governor unsuccessfully in 1998.

He has been a constant in some of the state’s highest-profile prosecutions in his 20-plus years as county attorney, including the prosecution of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor for the killing of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk.

Throughout his career, Freeman has drawn criticism as well as protests outside of his home over decisions to not file charges against Minneapolis police officers who've killed civilians. He would likely have faced a tough reelection battle next year.

"When you get into your 70s and worked nonstop for over 50 years, I think you're entitled to a rest,” Freeman told MPR News. “I'm looking forward to a lot more time with my three grandchildren and some of the interests I've had that I've never gotten to do."

Freeman said his decision to not file charges against the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Jamar Clark was one of his most difficult. He also chose to break precedent and not empanel a grand jury to decide if charges against the officers were warranted.

“My deepest regret is that, to date, we have not been able to bring charges against the person who fired a shot that pierced a home and killed 3-year-old Terrell Mayes in December 2011,” Freeman wrote in a statement Wednesday.

He also expressed regret about not yet being able to bring charges in the recent killings of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen.

Hours after Freeman’s announcement, former the former Hennepin County chief public defender said she's exploring a run for the office of head prosecutor.

"I think that the system really isn't working for a lot of people, and I think people really know that, so I think we need transformative change in that office,” said Mary Moriarty.

Moriarty has been outspoken on issues of racial disparities in the justice system. She was ousted from her position as chief public defender by the State Board of Public Defense. The board later agreed to a $300,000 out of court settlement with Moriarty over the matter.