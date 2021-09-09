COVID-19 in MN: Small signs summer wave may be ebbing

3 things to know

1,215 newly confirmed or probable cases, lowest daily count in 3 weeks

13,160 known, active cases; 663 currently hospitalized

72.2 percent of 16-and-older residents with at least one vaccine dose

State public health and education leaders are expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m.

Minnesota’s late-summer COVID-19 wave continues to grind toward the fall. While the latest numbers offer some hope the curve may be flattening, the state is not out of the woods yet.

The Health Department on Thursday reported 1,215 newly confirmed or probable cases — the lowest daily count in three weeks. Known, active cases are also trending down, with the state averaging 7,684 over the past reporting week, the lowest since Aug. 25.

It’s too soon to say the worst of the fourth wave is over. Officials still worry about the potential effects of the new school year, Labor Day gatherings and the Minnesota State Fair, although there are no signs so far of an uptick from the fair crowds.

Cases have accelerated through the late summer, driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is trending near 6 percent, remaining above the 5 percent threshold that public health officials find concerning.

Hospital and intensive care needs have risen during this summer wave, although they still haven’t reached peak counts seen in the fall and spring — 663 people are in hospital beds currently with COVID-19, including 178 ICU cases. During the mid-April wave, 202 patients at one point needed ICU beds.

The Health Department added nine newly reported deaths, bringing the state’s toll in the pandemic to 7,874. The state’s averaged about five deaths daily over the past week.

Minnesota remains better positioned now than during the fall and spring spikes. More than 71 percent of state residents age 12 and older have received at least one vaccination shot, and more than two-thirds of that population are completely vaccinated.

Still, it remains a slow march to get more Minnesotans vaccinated, and wide gaps remain in the vaccination rate among state regions.