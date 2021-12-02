Kimberly Potter trial: Jury selection speeds toward completion

3 things to know:

Ex-Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter faces first- and second-degree manslaughter; attorney says Potter will testify in her own defense during trial

9 jurors chosen; 12 jurors and 2 alternates needed

Opening statements set for Dec. 8 but may come sooner; judge hopes to be done by Christmas Eve

With nine members picked so far for a jury of 12 and two alternates, opening statements may come sooner than expected in the trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the Daunte Wright killing.

Prosecutors, defense attorneys and Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu have kept the work moving quickly the past two days, choosing five more jurors Wednesday among the pool of roughly 250 people who’d filled out detailed questionnaires probing their views on race, police and crime.

Five more jurors need to be seated. The prosecution burned the last of their peremptory challenges, allowing them to strike a juror without cause, on Wednesday afternoon. Potter’s defense team still has three remaining challenges.

It’s possible jury selection might be done by the end of Thursday, which could lead to opening statements before Dec. 8, the date Chu had initially penciled in. The judge on Wednesday asked attorneys if they'd be ready to present their opening statements early.

The trial is expected to end by Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.

Potter trial 8 key questions, answered

Perhaps the most compelling news so far in the first two days: An attorney for Potter has said his client would take the stand during the trial to testify in her own defense.

Judge Regina Chu gives instructions to prospective jurors on the first day of jury selection in the trial of former police officer Kimberly Potter on Tuesday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Potter faces first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Wright as Brooklyn Center police attempted to take him into custody during a traffic stop on April 11. Prosecutors are expected to argue Potter’s actions were especially reckless given her extensive Taser training months before the incident.

Potter's defense is expected to argue she meant to fire her Taser to subdue Wright, 20, but accidentally drew her service weapon and shot the man once in the chest, killing him. She has pleaded not guilty.

Wright’s killing set off days of protests and property destruction in the Twin Cities suburb, with demonstrators saying Wright’s killing was an example of racial bias by police against Black people.

The prosecution is not characterizing Wright's killing as racially motivated. But civil rights advocates have pointed to a long history of officers not being held accountable when they kill unarmed Black people. Potter is white. Wright was Black.

9 jurors chosen

While the trial is being livestreamed, the identities of the jurors are being protected by the court during the process.

On Tuesday, though, Potter defense attorney Earl Gray twice used the last names of two potential jurors during questioning. They were both later seated on the jury. Chu had ordered juror names to be kept confidential by the court. She warned the defense not to mention identifying information of potential jurors.

The court provides limited demographic information. Based on that, observations from reporters in the room and the livestreamed interviews, here’s a brief look at the jurors picked so far. The first four were seated Tuesday.

The first juror chosen said he’d lived in Washington, D.C., for 16 years, has a career related to medicine and that he deals with facts at work.

The second selected described herself as a retired teacher. She seemed to come down in the middle on questions around support for police and Black Lives Matter protesters. She was concerned about the trial’s emotion toll, but added that she could be fair.

The third chosen said they worked overnight at a distribution center for a retail store chain and also played in a rock band. The person once owned a Taser stun gun several years ago and has seen the body camera video of the Wright shooting.

The fourth juror mentioned during questioning that she had a female friend who was fatally stabbed five years ago in Minneapolis. She said she respects police, but could also be an impartial juror.

The fifth juror seated indicated she was a recent graduate of either high school or college. She said she did not support defunding police and added, "You’re always going to need police officers and there are always going to be bad things that happen, we need them."

The sixth is a teacher would said she owned a compact Taser stun gun for protection. She indicated she found both the Blue Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter movements divisive. Chu noted the juror checked “yes,” “no,” and “not sure” on her questionnaire asking if she’d be willing to serve on a jury. “It’s unfamiliar territory,” the juror said.

The seventh juror said he has a brother-in-law in law enforcement on the East Coast and served on a prior jury about protestors trespassing. He said he didn’t condone anyone fleeing from police but added that Potter’s actions should have been better thought out.

The eighth juror said he is a registered nurse in private home health care who has a “neutral” impression of Potter and Wright. He added that he doesn’t “have a reason not to trust [police] … They’ve got difficult decisions to make at times.”

The ninth juror said she didn’t want to serve as a juror. “I have a lot of friends and family that are very opinionated in the matter,” she said. And added that she could put her biases aside, but acknowledged that she has a lot of influences surrounding her.

The defense has the ability to turn down five jurors, while the prosecution gets three strikes. Both sides used that power Tuesday and Wednesday.

Several jurors were dismissed during Tuesday’s questioning, including a man who referred to Black Lives Matter as a “Marxist, communist” organization and said Wright would still be alive if he had cooperated with the police as they tried to arrest him.

Potter’s defense on Wednesday rejected a juror who was one of the few to say he had never seen the police body camera video of Wright’s killing. The man said he had no strong opinions on the incident aside from it being “sad” and a very "dumb mistake" on Potter’s part.

Trial basics

8 key questions, answered: Kimberly Potter shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. His killing set off days of protests and unrest in Brooklyn Center, with demonstrators saying Wright’s killing was an example of racial bias by police against Black people.

The charges: The former officer is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. Here’s a look at what the charges mean and the potential penalties.

Questions about the Potter trial? Ask us