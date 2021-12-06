Arradondo says he won't seek a new term as Minneapolis police chief

Medaria Arradondo said Monday he will not seek a new term as the city's chief of police and will retire from the department next month.

Arradondo thanked Minneapolis officers and their families for their work and support. “They have served under the most challenging of times in our recent history and I am forever grateful for their service,” he told reporters in announcing his plan.

He said that he wasn’t stepping down for another job elsewhere and had no plans to seek elected office.

Arradondo, 54, has been with the department since he joined as a patrol officer in 1989. He was appointed chief in 2017 by then-mayor Betsy Hodges in the wake of the police killing of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk.

He was appointed to his first three-year term in 2018.

Arradondo in October spoke out strongly against a ballot measure intended to remake his department, warning the changes wouldn’t fix relations between residents and the police and could do serious damage to a department already severely understaffed.

He described the department then as “flatlining” and suggested that he would step down as chief if the measure passed. It failed.

Mayor Jacob Frey said he expected to announce an interim chief in the coming days along with plans for a national search. The interim chief will take over once Arradondo leaves in mid-January.

Watch Monday’s press conference of Arradondo’s retirement announcement: