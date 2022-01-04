Rep. Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn said Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night and has mild symptoms. Hagedorn says he is vaccinated, but because he has kidney cancer his doctors have asked the Mayo Clinic to observe and treat him.

Official portrait of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. U.S. Congress

“I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington,” Hagedorn said in a statement released by his office.

Hagedorn, who represents southern Minnesota in Congress, was first diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February of 2019 shortly after winning his first term and said he responded well to treatment.

In July 2021 he announced that the cancer had recurred but said his Mayo Clinic doctors were encouraged by a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment.

Hagedorn is married to Jennifer Carnahan, the former chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota.

He is a conservative and a strong backer of former President Donald Trump.

Hagedorn has been facing an investigation by the House Ethics Committee after his office was accused of improperly awarding contracts to companies owned by his aides’ relatives. He has denied having any knowledge of the situation and any wrongdoing.

“Today’s news will not stop me from fighting for America and the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District,” Hagedorn said in the statement from his office on COVID-19. “Thanks to all who have offered their encouragement, prayers, and understanding.”