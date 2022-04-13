Blizzard conditions close highways across North Dakota

A map showing road closures across North Dakota due to blizzard conditions on Wednesday. North Dakota Department of Transportation

Authorities continued to advise no travel across much of North Dakota on Wednesday, amid an ongoing blizzard that's already dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the region.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed long stretches of highway across the state, including Interstate 29 from Fargo north to the Canadian border, Interstate 94 west of Jamestown, and U.S. Highway 2 west of Grand Forks.

Weather spotters in the Grand Forks area reported more than a foot of snow as of late Tuesday night, with snow forecast to continue into Thursday. Snow totals may reach 2 to 3 feet in parts of central and western North Dakota.

Heavy snow also was being reported in far northwestern Minnesota where a winter storm warning remains in effect through Thursday night.

It was a few degrees warmer Wednesday morning in the Fargo-Moorhead area, which saw a mix of rain and light snow overnight.

Gusty winds will bring colder air across the region Wednesday night and Thursday, with a chance for snow showers statewide.