The Hennepin County Board has approved a $190,000 settlement with veteran prosecutor Amy Sweasy to resolve a discrimination complaint she filed against the county and County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The initial complaint that Sweasy filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights is not public, but the settlement is.

As part of the agreement, Sweasy will report to another manager, Criminal Deputy County Attorney Dan Mabley, and will not have contact with Freeman for the remainder of the year unless Mabley is present or it's in a group meeting.

Sweasy has also agreed to step down from the office’s management committee, which oversees around 500 employees, including about 200 attorneys.

The agreement calls for Sweasy to manage a new complex prosecutions unit that will help law enforcement with "significant investigations," but the unit will not handle police use of force cases.

Sweasy and her colleague Patrick Lofton led the prosecution of former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor for the fatal shooting of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk, who also went by Justine Damond, in 2017.

A jury convicted Noor of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder, but the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned his murder conviction last year. Noor is expected to be released from prison in late June.

In 2020, Sweasy and Lofton filed the same charges against former officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, but withdrew from the case. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison later added a more serious charge of second-degree murder.

Judge Peter Cahill disqualified Freeman, Lofton, Sweasy and former chief deputy county attorney Andy LeFevour from the Chauvin case after they met privately with the county medical examiner to discuss Floyd’s autopsy results. Cahill called the move “sloppy.”

Freeman, 74, is due to leave office in January after choosing not to run for a seventh four-year term.

In a statement, Freeman notes that six of the 10 members of his management committee are women and "In 24 yearsand among thousands of employees, no claim of discrimination has been found to be true. And that has not changed today."