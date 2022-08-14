Fire on Isle Royale prompts closures, trail evacuations

The National Park Service has shut down campgrounds and closed popular trails on Isle Royale in Lake Superior after a forest fire started there on Saturday.

Smoke was spotted in the area of the island's Three Mile Campground on Saturday afternoon, according to NPS.

Firefighters responded to find it had already grown to a 5-acre fire, and they started evacuations of the Three Mile and Lane Cove campgrounds, as well as a number of trails where people had been hiking through the weekend. The fire doubled in size later Saturday.

More firefighters arrived Sunday, and an air tanker from Minnesota dropped water on the fire to try an initial containment.

Two ferries, including the Voyageur II, based in Grand Portage, are providing transportation to visitors and personnel responding to the fire, now called the Mt. Franklin fire.

The trails closed as of Sunday afternoon are as follows:

Mount Ojibway Trail

Greenstone Ridge Trail from the Daisy Farm Trail Junction, east to the Tobin-Duncan Portage Trail Junction

Lane Cove Trail

Mount Franklin Trail

Rock Harbor Trail between Daisy Farm Campground and Rock Harbor

Tobin Harbor Trail

Suzy’s Cave Trail

Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 8A, 9A, 10, 11, 12, 13, 33, 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use

Other areas if directed by fire personnel

The Rock Rock Harbor Lodge, Marina, and Trading Post remain open, as is the Stoll Trail to Scoville Point.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.