All trails back open after wildfire at Isle Royale National Park

Officials at Isle Royale National Park reported Monday that all trails on the Lake Superior island are now back open, after crews fully contained a wildfire.

That fire was first spotted near the Mount Franklin Trail on Aug. 13 and initially forced the closure of a couple campgrounds and several trails near the eastern end of the island, located off Minnesota's North Shore.

A 10-person wildland fire crew from Minnesota helped contain the blaze at about 6 acres in size. Those firefighters left the island on Sunday, after the fire was deemed 100 percent contained.

The Mount Franklin fire smolders along a hillside near the eastern end of Isle Royale National Park earlier this month. It was first detected on Aug. 13. Bridget Byrne | National Park Service via Isle Royale National Park

The fire zone is still being monitored, and park officials are advising extra caution for hikers passing through the area.

"Hazards may still exist. If hiking through the burn area, stay on the trail for your safety. Rock cairns are in place on the Mount Franklin Trail to guide hikers through the burn area," the National Park Service reported Monday.

The only remaining closure is for "cross country camping zones" in the vicinity of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities said they're looking for information about an illegal fire and an associated camp on the night of Aug. 12 along the Mount Franklin Trail.

No structural damage or injuries were reported from the fire.