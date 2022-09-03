State Fair evacuated after 'disturbances'

The Minnesota State Fair closed early and fairgoers were ushered to exits by law enforcement Saturday after what fair officials called “disturbances in the area of the Midway.”

Gov. Tim Walz said in a tweet said there were “reports of violence” also in the Midway area as he praised law enforcement for working quickly to move people out of the fairgrounds.

Thousands of people filled the fair’s streets and concessions on the cool, clear evening. About an hour before the incident occurred law enforcement officers were gathered at the head of the Midway, where many of the fair’s rides are located.

