Voter guide: See 2nd District candidates' stances on guns, abortion, more

Editor's note: Candidate Paula Overby died Wednesday. MPR News is working to determine how her death will impact voting.

Minnesota has eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all of them are up for election this fall. Of those eight, the race for the 2nd Congressional District is among the most watched House campaigns in the country.

The southern Twin Cities suburbs are currently represented in Congress by U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat. She is being challenged by two people:

Republican candidate Tyler Kistner, whom she defeated in 2020

Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Paula Overby

Craig lost her first race in 2016 to Republican Jason Lewis by 6,655 votes. In 2018, she defeated Lewis. In 2020 she faced Kistner and won by less than 10,000 votes. It was one of 89 congressional races in the country decided by 10 percentage points or less that year.

Overby, who was a Independence Party candidate in 2016, is now the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate.

Here’s where each candidate stands on the top issues for Minnesotans.

Abortion

Craig: She supports full abortion access and voted to codify Roe v. Wade at the federal level. She helped pass the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act to protect the right to travel for abortion care.

Kistner: He has said he is “100 percent pro-life.” This summer, he said he does support exceptions in cases of rape or when a pregnant person's life is in danger, and in June he said the states should decide abortion restrictions.

Overby: She said she supports abortion rights and “supports publicly funded contraception to reduce health risks for women through unwanted pregnancies and also to reduce abortion.”

Crime, police and public safety

Craig: She does not support defunding the police. She says police officers need “all of the tools, resources and funding to do their important work.” She has co-sponsored the Invest to Protect Act to increase funding for small and mid-size police departments and the Pathways to Policing Act for recruitment programs.

Kistner: He said “The ‘defund the police’ movement has made America more dangerous and our communities less safe for Minnesotans and their families.” He says recruitment and retention of police officers is key.

Overby: Says she opposes the “increasing militarization of our police.” And is against the distribution of military surplus through the 1033 program.

Economy and tax policy

Craig: She said she is “doing everything to lower costs and get the economy back on track.”

Kistner: He said he wants to decrease government spending, control inflation and strengthen the supply chain.

Overby: She said she wants to “return economic power to workers” and “promote worker cooperatives, restore pensions and sick leave benefits, and stop gambling with our shared economic future through privatized and risky retirement accounts.”

Education

Craig: She said public schools should be fully funded and “give students a range of opportunities after they graduate high school.”

Kistner: He said he believes schools are “politically indoctrinated ”and “critical race theory is not acceptable in school.”

Overby: She said she believes in student debt forgiveness and is against for-profit schools.

Environment and climate change

Craig: She said climate change deeply affects Minnesotans and she wants to strengthen “renewable energy sources, create sustainable jobs well into the future and tackle climate change head on.”

Kistner: MPR News could not find recent public comment on the issue.

Overby: She said “we must return to a healthy and cooperative relationship with our environment” and that she supports research into energy conservation.

Farming and rural Minnesota

Craig: She is a member of the House Agriculture Committee and said she works every day "to ensure the Minnesota family farmers and rural communities who feed, clothe and fuel America have a seat at the table.”

Kistner: He said he believes “farmers need trade deals that are fair and give full access to new markets.” He also said it should be a priority to expand rural telecommunications infrastructure.

Overby: MPR News could not find recent public comment on the issue.

Guns

Craig: She said she is a gun owner and in favor of the Second Amendment, but “there is more to do to ensure no American has to worry about their loved one being killed in an act of senseless violence.”

Kistner: He said he is “100 percent pro-Second Amendment.” He said “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” and believes that America needs less gun control and more mental health resources.

Overby: She said she understands the Second Amendment but said the root issue is “a culture of violence which is facilitated by easy access to high-capacity military-grade weapons as well as increasing militarization of our police.”

Health care

Craig: She said she supports affordable health care access for all.

Kistner: He said he believes in health care reform and utilizing health savings accounts. He is against “government controlled, single payer health care.”

Overby: She also said she supports equitable health care access for all.

Immigration

Craig: She supports border security and reforming the immigration system as well as creating easier paths of citizenship for “Dreamers,” people who were brought to the U.S. without documentation as children.

Kistner: He supports expanded security, including a border wall.

Overby: She supports the 2013 immigration reform bill and says that immigrants should have pathways to citizenship because it is economically beneficial.

The 2020 Election

Craig: She said that President Donald Trump “lied” to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists and “summoned them to Washington based on a lie … he betrayed his oath of office.”

Kistner: In 2020, Kistner filed a lawsuit to temporarily halt the certification of his loss against Craig and order a recount, which was rejected by the state Supreme Court. He declined to answer whether he thought President Joe Biden legitimately won the election.

Overby: MPR News could not find recent public comment on the issue.

