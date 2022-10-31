Boil water advisory issued for Mounds View

The city of Mounds View on Monday issued what it's calling a “precautionary boil water advisory” after there was a loss of pressure in the city's water mains.

Officials in the northern Twin Cities suburb said “computer software issues” resulted in the drop in water pressure on Monday morning.

“A loss of water pressure means that contamination could have entered our drinking water distribution system,” the city reported in a notice on its website. “There is a slight chance that the drinking water may contain bacteria that could make you sick.”

The city of Mounds View said the advisory is in place until 7 a.m. Tuesday. It's asking residents to boil water used for drinking, food preparation, making ice or brushing teeth for at least a minute, or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

The city said it's corrected the water pressure issue and will be testing the water through the day.

A similar situation happened in parts of Maplewood and St. Paul in August, after a power outage knocked a pump station offline and caused a drop in water pressure.