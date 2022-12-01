Minnesota nurses authorize another strike

Some 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association have authorized a strike, the union announced late Wednesday.

The strike authorization vote required two-thirds of voting members to pass; in a press release, the union said it passed “overwhelmingly.” It gives nurses at the negotiating table the ability to call a strike with 10 days’ notice. The union has not yet announced exact details of a potential strike, including when it might take place and its duration. It has scheduled news conferences for Thursday morning in both the Twin Cities and Duluth.

“We are doing this so that when you come to a Minnesota hospital, you can expect the quality care that used to exist. You could expect prompt attention from the nursing staff, and a nurse that isn't overworked and has had a break,” said Kelley Anaas, a registered nurse at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, before the vote. “And that's really what this campaign continues to be about.”

The vote came just over two months after the nurses walked out in a historic three-day strike that impacted more than a dozen hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. Since then, health care providers across Minnesota and the country have been dealing with an uptick of respiratory illnesses, like RSV and influenza.

“We never wanted to get to this point,” said MNA President Mary Turner. “When we came back from our last strike in September, we hoped our hospital executives would hear us about the urgency of the crisis in our hospitals. But since then, things have gotten worse and not better.”

Turner said that since September, nurses have come down on their wage demands, from around 30 percent increases to 20 percent. They’ve also adjusted their staffing requests, Turner said. Rather than requiring staffing changes on a floor to be approved by 51 percent of nurses working there, hospitals would instead use tracked quality measures — like falls and other injuries. If they collectively reach 50 percent, the proposal calls for a staffing assessment and, potentially, an increase of a certain number of nurses.

Thursday’s vote impacts the same hospitals as the previous strike, as well as an additional one — St. Luke’s Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors. Earlier this week, union officials had said another hospital, Essentia Moose Lake, would also participate in the strike vote — but negotiators reached a tentative agreement this week.

Officials from other healthcare systems were not immediately available for comment on the vote, but in the past advocated for an independent, third-party mediator be included in negotiations. At a media event before the vote, Turner said that the union has authorized involving a mediator in the process, but is leaving the decision up to individual bargaining teams.

“If they want a mediator, they can use a mediator,” she said. “So we're not dead-set against it anymore, but we have left it up to the local.”

In a statement before the vote, officials with St. Luke’s said they “look forward to our negotiating session tomorrow. While MNA has agreed to allow a mediator to observe, we remain hopeful that MNA will allow the mediator to participate in the process. We believe having a mediator is the next best step toward reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike. We know our nurses want to be at the bedside doing what they do best: caring for patients.”

Some bargaining sessions are planned at hospitals this week. The union said the following hospitals and systems would be affected by a possible strike:

M Health Fairview system

Riverside, Minneapolis

Southdale, Edina

St. Joseph's, St. Paul

St. John's, Maplewood

Essentia Health

St. Mary's Duluth

St. Mary's Superior

Allina Health

Abbott Northwestern, Minneapolis

Mercy, Coon Rapids

United, St. Paul

Unity, Fridley

Children’s Minnesota, Twin Cities

Children's Minneapolis

Children's St. Paul

St. Luke's

St. Luke's, Duluth

St. Luke’s Lake View, Two Harbors

North Memorial, Robbinsdale

HealthPartners, Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park