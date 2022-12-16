Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm

Tens of thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state.

That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Friday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota — and blizzard conditions across the Dakotas.

Snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Friday morning included 29 inches at Finland in Lake County, 28.2 inches in the higher terrain northwest of Two Harbors, 28 inches at Beaver Bay and 27 inches in Duluth's Gary-New Duluth neighborhood.

The Duluth airport reported 24.2 inches of snow, putting it among the top 10 two-day snowfalls on record for the city.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, snow reports included 18.6 inches in Chisholm, 18.3 inches near Kerrick, 15.3 inches in Moorhead, 13.7 inches at Camp Ripley, 5.5 inches at Hopkins and 5 inches at Granite Falls.

Some Minnesota school districts canceled or delayed the start of classes again Friday morning, amid the power outages and difficult driving conditions.

MPR News is Reader Funded Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

Duluth and Crosby-Ironton public schools are among those that were closed Friday. Mankato, Crookston and Pine City are among the many districts that were starting classes two hours late. Check with local districts for updates.

Minnesota utilities reported more than 30,000 homes and businesses without power Friday — and it could take days to fully restore electrical service.

Most of the outages are from the Brainerd, Mora and Hinckley areas northeast toward Duluth and the Arrowhead.

The heavy, wet snow sent trees falling onto power lines — and that deep snow also is making it difficult for repair crews.

Minnesota Power reported Thursday that some of its crews were using snowmobiles and other tracked vehicles to access downed lines.

“The challenge with this winter storm response is moving people to the areas where they’re needed to make repairs,” Dan Gunderson, vice president of transmission and distribution for Minnesota Power, said in a news release. “Our trucks are having a tough time getting around and many roads are impassible due to trees down. We know what we need to fix, but the same deep snow that might have people stuck at home is slowing our crews.”

North Dakota transportation officials said Interstate 94 remained closed between Fargo and Bismarck on Friday morning, amid ongoing blizzard conditions across the Great Plains.

Gates were closed to prevent vehicles from accessing the freeway — though the North Dakota Highway Patrol shared video footage Thursday of a semi crashing through one of those gates.

I-29 was closed south of Fargo, to Watertown S.D. Even where highways technically are open, authorities were advising no travel Friday across North Dakota and most of South Dakota.

In Minnesota, MnDOT was reporting snow-covered highways across most of the state. The State Patrol responded to hundreds of crashes and spinouts on snowy roads on Thursday.

Find updated Minnesota road conditions at 511mn.org.

Find updated North Dakota road conditions at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Find updated South Dakota road conditions at sd511.org.

Find updated Wisconsin road conditions at 511wi.gov.

Find updated Iowa road conditions at 511ia.org.

Snow emergency parking rules remain in effect in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and several other cities — including Bloomington, Brooklyn Center and St. Louis Park.

Find information about snow emergency rules in Minneapolis here.

Find information about snow emergency rules in St. Paul here.

Colder air is forecast to move into the region in the wake of the storm, with single-digit — maybe even subzero — high temperatures next week. Find forecast details on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.