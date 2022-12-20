Track travel, storm conditions as winter blast barrels toward Minnesota

Another winter storm is heading for the Upper Midwest, poised to bring snow, wind and possibly blizzard conditions to much of Minnesota later this week along with bitterly cold temperatures — just in time to mess with holiday travel plans.

The National Weather Service said travel across Minnesota later this week could be “impossible and life-threatening” as the storm is forecast to drop more than 6 inches of snow in some locations Wednesday into Thursday, followed by winds gusting in excess of 50 mph that will create dangerous wind chills and possibly whiteout conditions Thursday and Friday.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates over the next few days.

Snow snarls the morning commute in Minneapolis on Nov. 29. Ben Hovland | MPR News file

Winter storm watches are in effect from Wednesday through late Friday for southern, most of central and northeastern Minnesota. That includes the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Duluth, Rochester and Mankato. Wind chill watches and warnings also are in place for much of the region later this week.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Zara Juta (center), Clive (left), and Lenox (right) are ready for sliding at Fuller Park in Minneapolis, Nov. 29. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.