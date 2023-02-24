Three shot and wounded at gathering for student killed at Harding High

A drive-by shooting wounded three people at a St. Paul recreation center on Friday night.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher posted word of the incident on his Live on Patrol Facebook page, saying that a funeral gathering was taking place for Devin Scott, the 15-year-old stabbed to death earlier this month at Harding High School.

“Appears to be a drive-by shooting,” Fletcher said. “One vehicle fled and crashed a mile away. Suspects fled on foot. No one in custody.”

A St. Paul police spokesperson said officers were gathering information and would have more to say later in the evening. The gravity of the injuries and any details on who was hurt was not immediately available.

Fletcher said in an additional text message that the shots had been fired through a door at the facility, also known as the El Rio Vista Recreation Center, inside the Wellstone Center on Robie Street, on St. Paul’s West Side.

Scott was stabbed at Harding High School on Feb. 10, on what was reportedly his first day at the school. A 16-year-old Harding student is facing murder charges in the case and prosecutors are seeking to have him tried as an adult.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.