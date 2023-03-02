Ready to be loved: Blizzo the Lizzo-inspired snow plow debuts

The moment many Minnesotans have been waiting for has finally come: “Blizzo” is officially on the streets. The snow plow was revealed on Thursday at the Camden neighborhood truck station in north Minneapolis.

Blizzo, a mashup of the name of the singer-songwriter Lizzo and the word “blizzard,” was one of the winners of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s annual “Name a Snowplow” contest last month. The plow is assigned to the Twin Cities.

While the name was submitted by many, it was a sixth-grade class at Osseo Middle School that rallied for it to win. History teacher Ann Mack’s class Minnesota history class came up with the name and submitted it to MnDOT and, weeks later, it became a big winner.

“She understands music and has this passion. I love her body positivity and the message she sends to young girls and all women alike,” Mack said last month.

Blizzo will soon be on Twin Cities roads. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transporation

Lizzo herself even commented on the win at the time, saying that out of all the awards she has received, “this one is by far the highest honor.” Lizzo moved to Minnesota in 2011 and although she only lived here a short time, her impact was big.

As to the news of her new plow, Lizzo tweeted: “SHES BEAUTIFUL.”

Blizzo was not on the roads for the winter storm last month that dropped more than a foot of snow across much of southern Minnesota, but we can hope that we see her on the streets as we finish up winter.

She may have her first job soon: Snow is expected to return Sunday afternoon and evening.