Blizzard knocks out power to tens of thousands across Minnesota

An April Fools’ Day blizzard knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across central and southern Minnesota early Saturday, and made for treacherous travel conditions across the region.

The National Weather Service hadn’t received many snow reports early Saturday, but one spotter in St. Paul reported 6.5 inches. Measurements showed about 9 inches of snow had fallen in West St. Paul just before 5 a.m., with snow still coming down. A spotter near Rochester reported 4 inches of snow.

In the Twin Cities and across much of central and southern Minnesota, the precipitation had started as rain — heavy at times — on Friday before changing over to snow on Friday night.

Northerly winds gusted in excess of 40 miles per hour in the region late Friday, prompting the Weather Service to issue blizzard warnings overnight.

The wet, heavy snow left an icy coating on every surface — including trees, roads and power lines.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Xcel Energy was reporting more than 80,000 homes and businesses without power in its Minnesota service area — most of those in the Twin Cities.

Dakota Energy Cooperative in the south Twin Cities metro, and People's Energy Cooperative that serves much of southeast Minnesota, each reported more than 1,400 customers without power.

In western Wisconsin, Xcel was reporting more than 8,500 of its customers without power as of 5 a.m.; St. Croix Electric Cooperative reported more than 2,600 customers without power.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported icy roads across the southern half of the state early Saturday, with a flurry of crashes and spinouts reported during the early morning hours.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported several dozen canceled or delayed flights as of early Saturday.

Any remaining blizzard or winter storm warnings in Minnesota were set to expire at 7 a.m. Saturday, as the snow exits the region.

While it’ll take some time to clear roads, sidewalks and driveways, the Weather Service said conditions should improve quickly on Saturday morning. Sunshine is expected through the later morning and into the afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s in the Twin Cities.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 40s across much of the state on Sunday.

But don’t put your shovels, snowblowers and winter gear away after this weekend. Forecasters say another storm system may bring rain and snow to the region in the middle of next week.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online:

Trail conditions

While a winter storm can cause trouble for travelers, it can be welcome news for skiers, snowmobilers and other winter activity enthusiasts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers updates on cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions at state parks and along state trails around Minnesota.

The Minnesota Ski Areas Association posts updates on snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard areas around the state.

The Loppet Foundation posts updates on cross-country ski trail conditions in Minneapolis.

SkinnySki.com shares cross-country ski trail updates from across the state.