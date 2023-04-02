Clean-up continues around Minnesota after snowstorm

Cleanup continues throughout Minnesota on Sunday after an April Fools’ Day snowstorm damaged trees, caused power outages, and made travel difficult across the region.

The National Weather Service reported 8.5 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. That pushes the season snow total to 89.7 inches — the third-greatest on record for the Twin Cities.

Other snow reports relayed by the National Weather Service on Saturday morning included 12 inches in Medina, 10.5 inches in Oakdale, 10 inches near Corcoran, 9.8 inches at Mahtomedi and 9.6 inches near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

Saturday Blizzard knocks out power to tens of thousands across Minnesota

St. Paul Public Works said in a tweet that limited crews are working to plow and salt roads, hills and curves throughout the city, while main streets are in good condition, residential street conditions vary.

Minneapolis said Saturday in a release that city crews will be out treating hills and slippery spots as needed, and will focus on arterial routes.

“The City does not plan to declare a snow emergency,” the release said, “given the warmer temps in the forecast.”

As of 1:30 p.m., Xcel Energy reported nearly 9,400 customers still impacted by outages, mostly in the Twin Cities region. That’s down from more than 215,000 outages from the storm on Saturday. Western Wisconsin outages neared about 90 outages as of Sunday afternoon, down from more than 8,500 reported on Saturday morning.

Heavy snow caused a roof on the Browerville school gymnasium to partially collapse on Saturday. After an emergency meeting by the school board, the school decided to begin demolishing the gym roof on Sunday.

In a post shared by Independent News Herald in Clarissa, Minn., school superintendent Scott Vedbraaten said the high school gym and some adjoining classrooms will be closed for safety reasons, but the rest of the school building remains safe.

“Therefore, we believe at this time, students should report to school on Monday as usual,” Vedbraaten said in the post.