Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls from tree

Updated: 11:01 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Sunday morning that the famous Eaglecam nest fell from its perch at around 7:54 a.m.

On the Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program EagleCam Facebook page, the DNR shared “We wish we weren't writing this post, but the EagleCam nest fell out of the tree early this morning. Staff are onsite assessing the situation.”

A screen grab of the live view as the eagle nest falls from view. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Sunday morning that the famous Eaglecam nest fell from its perch at around 7:54 a.m. Screengrab from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

By 10 a.m., the staff noted in an update to the post that the chick in the nest did not survive the fall.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported southeast winds gusting in excess of 30 mph around the time the nest fell this morning.

The post also requests that anyone who is familiar with the location of the nest refrain from visiting the site.

The chick hatched on March 27, and was also caught on the live stream. The live stream also showed the parent eagle covered in snow on Feb. 23, when the nest was holding two eggs. On March 1, the DNR EagleCam recorded that one of the two eggs had broken.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam livestream. It’s attracted viewers from around the nation and 150 other countries.