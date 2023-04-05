Celebrate 90 years since the repeal of Prohibition with a glimpse into St. Paul's dark past

Friday marks 90 years since the repeal of Prohibition, and Saint Paul Brewing is celebrating with drink deals and history tours. The brewery is located at the old Hamm's building that helped keep illicit beer flowing during Prohibition.

And it's about two miles from the office of former Minnesota Congressman Andrew Volstead, who sponsored the bill that would ban alcohol sales from 1920 to 1933.

Earlier this week, the All Things Considered team got a preview of what people can expect Friday.

Use the audio player above to hear tour leader Delono Romano talk about the stables-turned-patio, how a network of underground tunnels helped bootleggers smuggle booze, and about a notorious kidnapping that happened on the property.

You can see the sites in person and dive deeper into the history if you take the tour yourself Friday. Be sure to get tickets in advance. The brewery and restaurant will also offer commemorative glasses to the first 50 arrivals, and drink deals throughout the day.

Saint Paul Brewing has turned what once was the Hamm's Brewery stables where barrels would be load for distribution by horse and carriage into a patio. The stables burned down. The remaining brick walls have since been reinforced. Courtesy of Saint Paul Brewing The Hamm's Brewery complex in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul opened in 1900 and at one point had its own ZIP code and post office. Courtesy of Field Guide Inc. During Prohibition, Hamm's Brewery in St. Paul switched to producing root beer and other soft drinks — at least on the surface. It was also producing illicit beer that bootleggers would smuggle through underground tunnels on the St. Paul property. Courtesy of Field Guide Inc.