Celebrate 90 years since the repeal of Prohibition with a glimpse into St. Paul's dark past
Saint Paul Brewing is offering tours of the old Hamm's building Friday
Friday marks 90 years since the repeal of Prohibition, and Saint Paul Brewing is celebrating with drink deals and history tours. The brewery is located at the old Hamm's building that helped keep illicit beer flowing during Prohibition.
And it's about two miles from the office of former Minnesota Congressman Andrew Volstead, who sponsored the bill that would ban alcohol sales from 1920 to 1933.
Earlier this week, the All Things Considered team got a preview of what people can expect Friday.
Use the audio player above to hear tour leader Delono Romano talk about the stables-turned-patio, how a network of underground tunnels helped bootleggers smuggle booze, and about a notorious kidnapping that happened on the property.
You can see the sites in person and dive deeper into the history if you take the tour yourself Friday. Be sure to get tickets in advance. The brewery and restaurant will also offer commemorative glasses to the first 50 arrivals, and drink deals throughout the day.
