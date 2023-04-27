FBI kills man in Minneapolis following standoff

An FBI agent shot and killed a man in Minneapolis Thursday following an hourslong standoff after agents tried to serve an arrest warrant.

The FBI said in a statement that the subject of the warrant barricaded himself inside a house then later emerged armed. An FBI agent shot and killed the man, who has not yet been identified. A woman who was in the house was injured and transported to the hospital.

On the scene Thursday afternoon, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters that the confrontation started around 5 a.m. when the FBI arrived at a house near Dupont Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North with an arrest warrant.

“I can confirm that there were no Minneapolis police officers involved in any use of force incident here today, but the Minneapolis police was present on the periphery assisting [and] controlling the scene,” O’Hara said. The suspect, he added, livestreamed himself while barricaded in the house.

Several other law enforcement agencies were on the scene, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI said its inspection division will investigate the shooting.

Neighbors and community members who gathered at the scene included Tiffany Burns, the sister of Jamar Clark, who was killed by Minneapolis police in 2015. “It's unsettling,” she said. “It makes your nerves get a little uneasy. I know it's a bad situation when you see something like that.”