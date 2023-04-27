Crime, Law and Justice

FBI kills man in Minneapolis following standoff

Estelle Timar-Wilcox and Nina Moini
Minneapolis
Police chief and county sheriff
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt speak with reporters Thursday after the FBI shot and killed a man who was the subject of an arrest warrant.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Share

An FBI agent shot and killed a man in Minneapolis Thursday following an hourslong standoff after agents tried to serve an arrest warrant. 

The FBI said in a statement that the subject of the warrant barricaded himself inside a house then later emerged armed. An FBI agent shot and killed the man, who has not yet been identified. A woman who was in the house was injured and transported to the hospital.    

On the scene Thursday afternoon, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters that the confrontation started around 5 a.m. when the FBI arrived at a house near Dupont Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North with an arrest warrant. 

“I can confirm that there were no Minneapolis police officers involved in any use of force incident here today, but the Minneapolis police was present on the periphery assisting [and] controlling the scene,” O’Hara said. The suspect, he added, livestreamed himself while barricaded in the house.

Several other law enforcement agencies were on the scene, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. 

Police presence in Minneapolis05
FBI agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The FBI said its inspection division will investigate the shooting.  

Neighbors and community members who gathered at the scene included Tiffany Burns, the sister of Jamar Clark, who was killed by Minneapolis police in 2015. “It's unsettling,” she said. “It makes your nerves get a little uneasy. I know it's a bad situation when you see something like that.” 

Show Your Support by Making A Gift Now

Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory