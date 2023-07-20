Thousands remain without power after storms bring large hail, damaging wind to Minnesota

Xcel Energy and other utilities reported more than 7,000 customers were without power Thursday morning across Minnesota and western Wisconsin after thunderstorms brought large hail and damaging winds to the region Wednesday night.

That’s down from more than 40,000 homes and businesses that lost power in the immediate wake of the severe weather.

Kowalski’s Markets announced its grocery stores in White Bear Lake and Shoreview would be closed Thursday due to the power outages.

Xcel Energy said its repair crews were out working Wednesday night and would continue working Thursday to restore electricity to customers.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts in excess of 60 mph from storms that tracked from south of St. Cloud through the northern Twin Cities metro. There were reports of trees down in Cold Spring and White Bear Lake, and to the east across parts of St. Croix County in Wisconsin.

Updraft storm reports Baseball-sized hail and high winds Wednesday

The storms also produced very large hail — up to baseball-size near Marcell in Itasca County. WDIO-TV in Duluth reported there was some damage to vehicles and windows in that area.

Tennis ball-sized hail was reported near Rice Lake, Wis. And spotters near Waverly, Albany, Kelliher and Hendricks in Minnesota reported hailstones the size of golf balls from Wednesday's storms.

The storms also prompted some tornado warnings in the region, but there were no immediate reports of tornado damage.

The National Weather Service received a report of a possible brief tornado touchdown near Tenstrike, northeast of Bemidji, on Wednesday afternoon. There was a report of a funnel cloud near Siren, Wis., at about 5 p.m. And the Weather Service reported a funnel cloud near its office in Chanhassen just after 9 p.m.

The storms brought locally heavy rain, but not the widespread rainfall needed to put a significant dent in drought conditions that remain entrenched across the region.

Quiet weather is expected Thursday, but forecasters are watching the potential for an intense heat wave next week.