Minnesota prepares as heat wave may bring 100-degree temperatures to the state

It’s been a warmer-than-average summer across much of Minnesota — and it’s about to get even hotter.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s — possibly even exceeding 100 degrees — across parts of the state in the coming days, accompanied by increased humidity.

Local governments and health officials are urging people to pay attention to the forecast and take steps to keep themselves safe in the heat.

Hennepin County and Ramsey County both offer maps showing places where people can cool off, if they don’t have access to air conditioning:

Find forecast updates on MPR News weather’s updraft blog.

Salvation Army opening cooling centers

The Salvation Army is opening its seven Twin Cities service locations as free cooling centers during daytime hours this week — generally from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., although some locations may vary.

“We always invite people into our service centers to cool off, to have a cold drink, particularly if they’re not able to cool off at home,” said Dan Furry, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army Northern Division. “Not everyone has the benefit of air conditioning. So our service centers are going to be open and welcoming to folks who just need a place to sit, rest, cool off and maybe have some cool water.”

The locations include:

Salvation Army Temple, 1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

Salvation Army Parkview, 2024 Lyndale Ave. N, Minneapolis

Salvation Army Central, 2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Salvation Army Noble, 10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park

Salvation Army Eastside, 1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul

Salvation Army Citadel, 401 W. 7th St., St. Paul

Salvation Army Lakewood, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul / Maplewood

Keep pets safe in the heat

Animal care experts are urging people to take steps to keep cats, dogs and other pets safe this week as temperatures rise in Minnesota.

That can mean limiting outdoor exercise to the morning and evening hours, outside of the peak heat of the day. And for owners whose dogs can’t wait until evening?

“One of the things you can do if your dog really wants to be outside is make sure that they have adequate shade. And that there’s plenty of water available,” said Animal Humane Society veterinarian Kate Farmer. “And even then, you want to limit that time as much as possible. You will know if they’re having any signs of heat stroke. If they have glazed eyes, they’re panting heavily — vomiting, lethargy, anything like that.”

Farley, a dog awaiting adoption at the Animal Humane Society in Coon Rapids, stops for a rest on a trail near the shelter. AHS veterinarians say if dogs need to get out, they do best kept in the shade, for short walks, on non-paved trails to keep their paws cool. Tim Nelson | MPR News

If a pet owner sees those signs, the Humane Society said, they should put cool water on the animal’s legs — either running water or by standing in a kiddie pool. That “will slowly and safely lower their body temperature. Avoid covering their whole body in really cold water which can cause additional problems.” Owners should then get their pet to a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Farmer also said dog owners need to remember that pavement can get dangerously hot on summer days — so it’s best to stick to walking on grass as much as possible, and watch for signs that dogs’ paws are getting too hot.

The Humane Society said a well-groomed coat can help animals stay cool. And never leave a pet unattended in a car.

Find more summer pet safety tips on the Animal Humane Society website.