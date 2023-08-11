Shutterfly closing Shakopee facility, laying off almost 250 employees

The photography and design company Shutterfly has announced that it's closing its Shakopee facility and laying off 246 employees.

The company said the first employees will be laid off Oct. 9 and the facility will close for good by the end of June. Since they're closing the facility, the company said these employee losses are likely to be permanent.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development received a WARN letter from Shutterfly’s legal director.

“There are no unions in the Shakopee facility and the employees do not have bumping rights,” stated the letter.

Shutterfly announced layoffs of 93 employees in Shakopee earlier this year.