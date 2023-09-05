Minnesota students head back to school while much of the state sees sweltering heat

Hundreds of thousands of Minnesota students headed back to school on Tuesday amid a sweltering end to summer for much of the state.

While some Minnesota districts start the school year in late August, many others still follow the traditional day-after-Labor Day schedule. But the wait didn’t equal any cooler conditions as students started classes, with temperatures forecast to reach the 90s across much of southern and eastern Minnesota.

In St. Paul, Superintendent Joe Gothard welcomed students to the first day at the new East African Elementary Magnet School. It’s a new program that kicked off Tuesday in the former Jackson Elementary in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood.

Gothard acknowledged the weather would be difficult for the first day, but he said staff would work to keep kids comfortable.

Gothard said 43 percent of the district’s buildings have air conditioning — but that means more than half do not.

“We have several mechanical options of trying to allow outside air in [but] the challenge is, the outside air isn’t any better than the inside air right now,” he said. “We know that today will be a challenge. We’ll try to get our students out [in the] shade and breeze if they can, try to stay in parts of the building that are a little bit cooler.”

Gothard said the district felt it was important to stick to its commitment to start school Tuesday for students and staff.

“There’s nothing like a first day of school. I mean, you can see the children and their family members are ready and this is what they’ve been counting on all summer long,” he said. “There’s great anticipation and excitement. We have 1,100 new staff who we’re welcoming to their first day of school in St. Paul Public Schools. So it’s far more than symbolic for us. It’s really important that we get started with a great 2023-24 academic school year.”

In Minneapolis Public Schools, students in grades 1 through 12 started Tuesday; kindergarten and pre-K students start Thursday.

District officials urged teachers to turn off classroom lights, keep shades and blinds closed and limit use of computers and other heat-generating equipment, in efforts to keep school buildings cool. The district said classes could rotate to cooler areas of buildings — lower-level classrooms or rooms on the shaded side of buildings — during the day.

Much cooler weather is in the forecast for Minnesota for Wednesday, and through the rest of the week.