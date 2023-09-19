Minnesota hockey legend Henry Boucha dies at age 72

Minnesota hockey phenomenon Henry Boucha, a legend both on and off the ice, has died at age 72.

The Rink Live and the Star Tribune reported that family members confirmed Boucha died Monday.

Boucha, who was Ojibwe, was a star player for Warroad High School, leading them to the state tournament in 1969 where they reached the title game before falling to Edina in overtime.

Warroad’s Henry Boucha, shown here being interviewed at the Met Sports Center during the 1969 state tournament. Photo by the Minneapolis Tribune, courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society

Boucha played in the 1972 Winter Olympics, earning a silver medal with the U.S. team. He then played in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota North Stars, wearing his trademark headband in the days before helmets were required.

It was during a game with Minnesota in January 1975 that a Boston Bruins player speared him in the eye with his stick and permanently damaged his eyesight. It effectively ended Boucha’s pro career, although he did play with Minnesota’s WHA Fighting Saints and ended his career with the NHL’s Kansas City Scouts, moving with them to become the Colorado Rockies, where he retired.

Jess Myers, hockey writer for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications and Warroad native, was a guest on Morning Edition to talk about Boucha's lasting impact on Minnesota.

“When I was a kid growing up in the 80s, and playing youth hockey, I remember that the number 16 — nobody ever wore that on any of Warroad's teams,” Myers said. “And that was because that was Henry's number. Long before they officially had retired his number it was just done out of honor that he was that important to that community.”

He returned to Warroad where he was a coach, worked in real estate, was an American Indian educator and activist and advocate for Native Americans in sports.

Boucha was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 1995.

The Minnesota Wild were among those who paid tribute to Boucha on social media after news of his passing, writing that “his was a hockey life like few others in the State of Hockey.”