Politics and Government

Conservative voices at U of M cause stir with students, professor explains need for series

Cathy Wurzer and Gracie Stockton
umn u of m sign
The Conservative Voices series at the U of M is upsetting students, and some have planned to protest Justice Coney Barrett’s visit.
Alex Friedrich 2014

On Wednesday night, former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will give a lecture at the University of Minnesota.

Lawrence R. Jacobs
Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the U.
Courtesy of Lawrence R. Jacobs

Later in October, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett will do the same.

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the U, is teaming up with former Republican Minnesota Rep. Vin Weber to bring more varied political voices to campus.

Listen to the full conversation by using the audio player above.

