Conservative voices at U of M cause stir with students, professor explains need for series

On Wednesday night, former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will give a lecture at the University of Minnesota.

Later in October, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett will do the same.

The Conservative Voices series at the U of M is upsetting students, and some have planned to protest Justice Coney Barrett’s visit.

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the U, is teaming up with former Republican Minnesota Rep. Vin Weber to bring more varied political voices to campus.

