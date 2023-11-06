How to vote in Minnesota on Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day in Minnesota. And while it’s an off-year for most races, there are cities and school districts holding elections for positions in local governments.

Here are answers to common questions you may have heading into Election Day.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

You can check to see if you’re registered to vote on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. All you need to do is enter your name, birthdate and address to check your registration status.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

You can register or update your registration when you vote, whether that is at your polling place on Election Day or at an early voting location. You will need proof of residence to register.

A registered voter from your precinct can also go with you to the polls and sign an oath confirming your address. Learn more about registering when you vote at the secretary of state’s website.

What to I need to bring with me to vote at the polls?

As long as you are successfully registered to vote 21 days before Election Day, you do not need to bring any ID to the polls. If you need to register or update your registration at the polls, you’ll need to show proof of residence using one of the ID forms listed here on the secretary of state’s website.

Additionally, if you haven’t voted in over four years, you’ll want to bring proof of residence with you.

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling place at the state’s polling place finder website. You’ll enter your address and find your assigned polling place, districts in your precinct and a list of the candidates you’ll see on your ballot.

I’m a student. Can I vote where I go to school?

If you’re an out-of-state student going to school in Minnesota, you can register to vote using your address at school, according to the secretary of state’s website.

If you are from Minnesota but go to school in another state, visit that state’s election website to see if you’re able to vote there.

When are voting hours in Minnesota on Election Day?

Polling places are usually open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. But because it is an off-year election, some polling places could open later.

In elections that are only for cities, towns and/or school districts, polling places located in the metropolitan area do not have to open until 10 a.m. Those outside the metropolitan area do not have to open until 5 p.m.

As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., you can vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

You can contact your municipal clerk, school clerk or county elections office to confirm your polling place opening time.

Do I get time off work to vote?

Minnesotans have the right to take time off work without losing pay or using personal or vacation time. You may take only as much time as you need to vote and return to work.

You can give this letter from Secretary of State Steve Simon to your employer, which outlines your right to take time off to vote.

Your employer cannot refuse or limit your ability to vote. Failing to follow this law is a misdemeanor.

What’s on my ballot?

You can view at sample ballot that shows a list of the candidates and ballot questions you'll be voting on at the secretary of state’s ballot finder website.

You can also research and save your preferences with our partners at Populist.

What if English isn’t my primary language?

You can register to vote in another language by printing out a voter registration application from the the secretary of state’s website.

Additionally, you can bring a friend, family member, or anyone you choose to help you vote on Election Day.

I requested and received an absentee ballot. If I don’t fill it in and send it, can I still vote at the polls on Election Day?

In Minnesota, you are allowed to vote on a regular ballot, in person, without surrendering your absentee ballot according to the U.S. Vote Foundation.

If you do change your mind and decide to go to the polls, you’ll be asked to sign a sworn statement attesting that you have not already voted. Voting more than once is against the law.

I was convicted of a felony. Can I still vote?

As long as you are not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, you have the right to vote in Minnesota.

If you have been charged, but not convicted of a felony, you can still vote. Additionally, if you are in jail but not serving a felony sentence, you can vote.

I don’t have a permanent address. Can I still vote?

Yes, you can still vote. You must provide the address of where you sleep when you register to vote. Whether this is a shelter, a friend’s house or somewhere outside, you may use this address.

If you do not have any documents to confirm your address, a registered voter from your precinct can sign an oath confirming you live there. Otherwise, if you live in a shelter, a staff member can accompany you to your polling place and confirm your residence.

If you live at an outdoor location, you may be asked to swear under oath that you live there.

I have experienced voter suppression, fraud, discrimination or other election irregularities. Who can help?

If you have questions, comments or information about election security, data privacy or possible improper election activities you can contact the Minnesota Secretary of State Office at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or email elections.dept@state.mn.us.