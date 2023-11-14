MN Rep. Angie Craig says coverage of D.C. assault spurred her to move, outpouring of threats

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig revealed Tuesday that she had to move from her Washington, D.C. apartment and encountered death threats following media coverage of her assault earlier this year.

In a victim impact statement filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Craig said the assault caused physical and mental injuries. She asked the court to hold the man who attacked her, Kendrid Hamlin, to account.

“I received a flurry of additional targeted physical violence and death threats to myself and my staff,” Craig wrote. “Yes, I fought Mr. Hamlin off and escaped. And I feel very fortunate to not have been more physically injured. However, I wish to the court’s attention that his actions have resulted in significant adverse consequences.”

In February, the 27-year-old man followed the congresswoman into an elevator, demanded to go to her apartment, then punched her in the jaw. Craig sustained bruising and a cut lip. But she escaped after dumping hot coffee on him.

Authorities said Hamlin bit two police officers as they were arresting him later that day.

Hamlin faces sentencing on Thursday. In June, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and other charges.

Citing earlier convictions for violent crime, federal prosecutors are seeking a 39-month sentence.

There’s no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.

In legal filings, Hamlin’s attorneys say his conduct stemmed from homelessness and untreated mental illness. They say Hamlin was “nearly catatonic [and] unable to stand on his own” at his first court appearance.

Craig is a third term Democrat representing Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers suburban and rural communities south of the Twin Cities.