Warm weather forces cancellation of planned Minnesota Ice Festival

Abnormally warm weather has forced the cancellation of the planned Minnesota Ice Festival at Viking Lakes in Eagan.

The festival was set to open Jan. 5 with what organizers hoped would be the world's largest ice maze.

But in an update Wednesday, they said the extended forecast for above-normal temperatures has raised safety concerns.

“The weather hasn’t cooperated, and we won’t be able to deliver the experience we had hoped for,” Minnesota Ice CEO Robbie Harrell said in a news release. “There are safety concerns we have to take into account when building structures with ice and snow, and ensuring the safety of these structures is our top priority. As the weather warms, it’s important for anyone attending events featuring large ice or snow structures to exercise extreme caution. Warmer temperatures can affect the stability of these structures, potentially making them hazardous.”

Pre-purchased tickets and gift cards will be refunded.

Tens of thousands of pounds of ice already had been delivered to the venue in Eagan to build the 18,000-square-foot maze, and it remains under insulation. In Wednesday’s announcement, organizers said they’ll look at ways that ice could be used in some other kind of community celebration later this winter.