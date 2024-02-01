Monitor picked to oversee court-ordered MPD reforms

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the city of Minneapolis have chosen a nonprofit group to manage the court-ordered oversight of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Effective Law Enforcement For All, or ELEFA, will monitor the MPD’s compliance with both the court-enforced settlement agreement with the state as well as an expected federal consent decree.

The ELEFA team is led by attorney David Douglass, who has served for a decade as a deputy monitor of the New Orleans Police Department.

MPR News confirmed the choice with several people involved in the decision ahead of an expected announcement next week.

Michelle Gross with Communities United Against Police Brutality said ELEFA is a good choice.

"The ELEFA team has shown that they are very capable of working with difficult departments that have serious culture issues," Gross said.

The group was chosen from among three finalists. Besides Douglass, the ELEFA team also includes a former police commissioner, former Justice Department civil rights attorney and a data analyst.

The state-level settlement agreement is the result of a nearly two-year Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation that began in the days after the police murder of George Floyd in 2020.

After reviewing body camera video and discipline records and interviewing community members and officers, investigators reported a pattern of racist and misogynistic slurs made by officers against suspects, community members and colleagues.

MDHR also found that police routinely violated residents’ civil rights, and that they arrested and used force against Black and Native American people more often than white residents during similar circumstances.

In June, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland visited Minneapolis to announce the results of a federal probe into the MPD that reached similar conclusions. While the state-level agreement is in force, the Justice Department and city have yet to negotiate the terms of a federal consent decree.