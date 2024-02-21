Pedestrian struck, killed by Metro Transit bus in St. Paul

A pedestrian died after being struck by a Metro Transit bus in St. Paul early Wednesday.

According to a statement from Metro Transit, a man crossed in front of an A Line bus traveling east on Ford Parkway at Macalester Street around 12:45 a.m.

Metro Transit police and the St. Paul Fire Department responded. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver is on standard administrative leave. Metro Transit Police and the State Patrol are investigating the crash.

It’s the second fatal pedestrian crash involving a Metro Transit bus in three weeks. An 11-year-old boy was fatally struck by a bus in Brooklyn Park on Jan. 31.