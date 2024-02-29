Allianz Field's new menu brings out the flavors of Minnesota

Traditional stadium food may be a thing of the past. For those going to any Minnesota United games at Allianz Field this year, vegan turkey subs and empanadas will be on the menu.

The new foods come from various Minnesota-based restaurants and chefs. Some of the local establishments featured on the new menu are The Herbivorous Butcher, known for its vegan deli meats, Union Hmong Kitchen, Red Baron Pizza, and El Sazon, which famously gained notoriety for serving high-quality meals inside a gas station in Eagan, Minn.

“I don’t want to spend $11 for a bagged tortilla chip with canned cheese,” Craig Kaiser, the creator behind the Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce, said. “When you come to the stadium and you see these local restaurant people doing their take on food, it resonates with you. You actually feel like you’re still in your neighborhood.”

Kaiser is one of many chefs who worked with Allianz and Minnesota United to develop new food items for the upcoming season, with his hot-honey fried chicken sandwich. Yia Vang and Timothy Truong of Union Hmong Kitchen are adding their United Bowl, a mix of cold rice noodles with fresh vegetables, herbs, and coconut ginger vinaigrette.

“It’s a combination of both of my cultures. I was actually born Vietnamese and Hmong,” Truong said. “It’s very ambitious, it’s light. It’s delicious. It’s healthy.”

While many restaurants and chefs collaborated on the menu for Allianz Field, the meals will be prepped in-house by stadium staff and supervised by Executive Chef Adam Reitsma.