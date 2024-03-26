Live updates

Winter storm unfolds across Minnesota

How much snow did we get? Reports from across Minnesota

MPR News Staff
Cars parked along the street in a snowy field.
Cars parked along 27th Avenue West are covered in snow as seen Tuesday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth.
Erica Dischino for MPR News

Update: 12:30 p.m.

A multi-day winter storm continued to drop heavy snow on parts of Minnesota on Tuesday.

Here are snowfall totals from around Minnesota and neighboring states, as reported to the National Weather Service through 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow was still falling across the region on Tuesday, so these are not necessarily final totals. All reports are from Minnesota unless noted.

  • 21.6 inches — Duluth (Gary-New Duluth neighborhood)

  • 18.3 inches — Casino (Cass County)

  • 16.9 inches — Two Harbors (7 miles NNW)

  • 16.5 inches — Duluth

  • 16.1 inches — Duluth (Lester Park neighborhood)

  • 15.5 inches — Lake Shore

  • 15.3 inches — Duluth (Fond du Lac neighborhood)

  • 15 inches — Rice Lake

  • 14.8 inches — Finland, Pine River

  • 14.5 inches — West Duluth

    Chester Creek in Duluth, shown on Monday after a major snowstorm dumped nearly a foot of snow on the region.
    Dan Kraker | MPR News

  • 14.2 inches — Baxter

  • 13.9 inches — Silver Bay

  • 13.5 inches — Brainerd, Cloquet, Fredenberg, Nisswa

  • 13 inches — Lennox

  • 12.8 inches — Merrifield, Wright

  • 12.3 inches — Two Harbors (2 miles NW)

  • 12 inches — Gowan; Foxboro, Wis.

  • 11.9 inches — Floodwood

  • 11.8 inches — East Gull Lake

  • 11.5 inches — Lutsen, Sandstone, Tamarack

  • 11.4 inches — Holyoke

  • 11.3 inches — Crosby, Two Harbors (2 miles SW)

  • 11.1 inches — Fort Ripley

  • 11 inches — Breezy Point, Hovland; Superior, Wis.

  • 10.7 inches — Jenkins

  • 10.3 inches — Mahtowa, Moose Lake, Pine City

    A fire hydrant peeps through the snow Tuesday along 27th Avenue West in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth.
    Erica Dischino for MPR News

  • 10 inches — Henning, Underwood, Lester Park, Harris

  • 9.8 inches — Libby

  • 9.6 inches — Taft

  • 9.5 inches — Grand Marais, McGrath, Mosinee

  • 9.4 inches — Duquette

  • 9.3 inches — Silica

  • 8.6 inches — Grantsburg, Wis.

  • 8.5 inches — Kabetogama, Motley, Washburn

  • 8.3 inches — Orr

  • 8.2 inches — Sturgeon Lake

  • 8.1 inches — Brimson

  • 8 inches — Babbitt, Hackensack, Tracy

  • 7.8 inches — Northome

  • 7.6 inches — Bird Island

  • 7.5 inches — Biwabik, Federal Dam, International Falls, Leonidas, Sawbill Lake

  • 7.4 inches — Lake Nebagamon, Wis.

  • 7.2 inches — Grand Rapids

  • 7 inches — Embarrass

  • 6.5 inches — Chisholm, Hoyt Lakes, Taconite, Warba

A car is covered in snow as seen Tuesday, March 26, 2024, along West 6th Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth.
Erica Dischino for MPR News

  • 6.3 inches — Ely

  • 6 inches — Cohasset, Keewatin, Nisswa

  • 5.9 inches — Coleraine

  • 5.8 inches — Sea Gull Lake, Zemple

  • 4 inches — Mora, Paynesville

  • 3.5 inches — Lake Lillian

  • 3.4 inches — Clear Lake

  • 3 inches — Little Falls, St. Augusta

  • 2.8 inches — Rice

  • 2.5 inches — Bloomington, Maple Plain, St. Stephen

  • 2.3 inches — Elk River

