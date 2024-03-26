How much snow did we get? Reports from across Minnesota
Update: 12:30 p.m.
A multi-day winter storm continued to drop heavy snow on parts of Minnesota on Tuesday.
Here are snowfall totals from around Minnesota and neighboring states, as reported to the National Weather Service through 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Snow was still falling across the region on Tuesday, so these are not necessarily final totals. All reports are from Minnesota unless noted.
21.6 inches — Duluth (Gary-New Duluth neighborhood)
18.3 inches — Casino (Cass County)
16.9 inches — Two Harbors (7 miles NNW)
16.5 inches — Duluth
16.1 inches — Duluth (Lester Park neighborhood)
15.5 inches — Lake Shore
15.3 inches — Duluth (Fond du Lac neighborhood)
15 inches — Rice Lake
14.8 inches — Finland, Pine River
14.5 inches — West Duluth
14.2 inches — Baxter
13.9 inches — Silver Bay
13.5 inches — Brainerd, Cloquet, Fredenberg, Nisswa
13 inches — Lennox
12.8 inches — Merrifield, Wright
12.3 inches — Two Harbors (2 miles NW)
12 inches — Gowan; Foxboro, Wis.
11.9 inches — Floodwood
11.8 inches — East Gull Lake
11.5 inches — Lutsen, Sandstone, Tamarack
11.4 inches — Holyoke
11.3 inches — Crosby, Two Harbors (2 miles SW)
11.1 inches — Fort Ripley
11 inches — Breezy Point, Hovland; Superior, Wis.
10.7 inches — Jenkins
10.3 inches — Mahtowa, Moose Lake, Pine City
10 inches — Henning, Underwood, Lester Park, Harris
9.8 inches — Libby
9.6 inches — Taft
9.5 inches — Grand Marais, McGrath, Mosinee
9.4 inches — Duquette
9.3 inches — Silica
8.6 inches — Grantsburg, Wis.
8.5 inches — Kabetogama, Motley, Washburn
8.3 inches — Orr
8.2 inches — Sturgeon Lake
8.1 inches — Brimson
8 inches — Babbitt, Hackensack, Tracy
7.8 inches — Northome
7.6 inches — Bird Island
7.5 inches — Biwabik, Federal Dam, International Falls, Leonidas, Sawbill Lake
7.4 inches — Lake Nebagamon, Wis.
7.2 inches — Grand Rapids
7 inches — Embarrass
6.5 inches — Chisholm, Hoyt Lakes, Taconite, Warba
6.3 inches — Ely
6 inches — Cohasset, Keewatin, Nisswa
5.9 inches — Coleraine
5.8 inches — Sea Gull Lake, Zemple
4 inches — Mora, Paynesville
3.5 inches — Lake Lillian
3.4 inches — Clear Lake
3 inches — Little Falls, St. Augusta
2.8 inches — Rice
2.5 inches — Bloomington, Maple Plain, St. Stephen
2.3 inches — Elk River
