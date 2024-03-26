How much snow did we get? Reports from across Minnesota

A multi-day winter storm continued to drop heavy snow on parts of Minnesota on Tuesday.

Here are snowfall totals from around Minnesota and neighboring states, as reported to the National Weather Service through 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow was still falling across the region on Tuesday, so these are not necessarily final totals. All reports are from Minnesota unless noted.

21.6 inches — Duluth (Gary-New Duluth neighborhood)

18.3 inches — Casino (Cass County)

16.9 inches — Two Harbors (7 miles NNW)

16.5 inches — Duluth

16.1 inches — Duluth (Lester Park neighborhood)

15.5 inches — Lake Shore

15.3 inches — Duluth (Fond du Lac neighborhood)

15 inches — Rice Lake

14.8 inches — Finland, Pine River

14.5 inches — West Duluth Chester Creek in Duluth, shown on Monday after a major snowstorm dumped nearly a foot of snow on the region. Dan Kraker | MPR News

14.2 inches — Baxter

13.9 inches — Silver Bay

13.5 inches — Brainerd, Cloquet, Fredenberg, Nisswa

13 inches — Lennox

12.8 inches — Merrifield, Wright

12.3 inches — Two Harbors (2 miles NW)

12 inches — Gowan; Foxboro, Wis.

11.9 inches — Floodwood

11.8 inches — East Gull Lake

11.5 inches — Lutsen, Sandstone, Tamarack

11.4 inches — Holyoke

11.3 inches — Crosby, Two Harbors (2 miles SW)

11.1 inches — Fort Ripley

11 inches — Breezy Point, Hovland; Superior, Wis.

10.7 inches — Jenkins

10.3 inches — Mahtowa, Moose Lake, Pine City A fire hydrant peeps through the snow Tuesday along 27th Avenue West in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

10 inches — Henning, Underwood, Lester Park, Harris

9.8 inches — Libby

9.6 inches — Taft

9.5 inches — Grand Marais, McGrath, Mosinee

9.4 inches — Duquette

9.3 inches — Silica

8.6 inches — Grantsburg, Wis.

8.5 inches — Kabetogama, Motley, Washburn

8.3 inches — Orr

8.2 inches — Sturgeon Lake

8.1 inches — Brimson

8 inches — Babbitt, Hackensack, Tracy

7.8 inches — Northome

7.6 inches — Bird Island

7.5 inches — Biwabik, Federal Dam, International Falls, Leonidas, Sawbill Lake

7.4 inches — Lake Nebagamon, Wis.

7.2 inches — Grand Rapids

7 inches — Embarrass

6.5 inches — Chisholm, Hoyt Lakes, Taconite, Warba

A car is covered in snow as seen Tuesday, March 26, 2024, along West 6th Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

6.3 inches — Ely

6 inches — Cohasset, Keewatin, Nisswa

5.9 inches — Coleraine

5.8 inches — Sea Gull Lake, Zemple

4 inches — Mora, Paynesville

3.5 inches — Lake Lillian

3.4 inches — Clear Lake

3 inches — Little Falls, St. Augusta

2.8 inches — Rice

2.5 inches — Bloomington, Maple Plain, St. Stephen

2.3 inches — Elk River