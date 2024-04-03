Oro by Nixta, Khaluna, Hai Hai restaurants, chefs named James Beard award finalists

Two chefs and one restaurant were named as finalists for a James Beard Award for 2024.

Oro by Nixta, owned by Kate and Gustavo Romero, was named as a finalist for Best New Restaurant. Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai and Ann Ahmed of Khâluna are in contention for Best Chef of the Midwest.

Chef Gustavo Romero prepares ingredients for weekend pickup orders at Nixta tortilleria in Minneapolis. Evan Frost | MPR News File

In January, five Minnesota chefs and two establishments were named as semifinalists, along with three nominations from Fargo, N.D., one from Sioux Falls, S.D., and one from Bay City, Wis., with Twin Cities connections.

The awards are presented annually and date back to 1990, and first awarded in 1991. They were named for James Beard, a chef, author and pioneering creator of television cooking shows.

The winners will be celebrated at the awards ceremony on June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.