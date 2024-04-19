Warm temperatures to return after chilly weekend with high winds

Last weekend was marked by its bright, sunny skies and agreeable weather. According to climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley, this weekend will be chillier with warm weather to return.

Between last Saturday and Sunday, temperatures in some areas of the state reached well above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Those warm temperatures turned into showers and thunderstorms, soaking the state over Tuesday and Wednesday.

May has also been the windiest, with some areas of the state having gusts above 50 mph but most averaging around 30 mph.

“April is like an exclamation on wind for the year,” Seeley said.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Seeley about the wet week we left behind and the one ahead, in their weekly weather chat.