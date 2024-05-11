Weather

Photos: Northern lights put on a show across Minnesota

MPR News Staff
The northern lights-5
The northern lights in Blaine, Minn., on May 10, 2024.
Courtesy of Marie Lamb Kopp

Share

Many Minnesotans were in luck Friday evening to see the northern lights put on a spectacular show. We received hundreds of photos from readers and listeners. Here are some of our favorites.

A man fishes during the northern lights
The northern lights in Cannon Falls, Minn.
Courtesy of Stephanie Vivion
the northern lights-25
The northern lights east of Buffalo, Minn.
Courtesy of Eva Almendinger
The northern lights-24
The northern lights in Hibbing, Minn.
Courtesy of Arika Jean
The northern lights-20
The northern lights in Winona, Minn.
Courtesy of Amanda Catherine
People watch the northern lights
The northern lights at Camden State Park.
Courtesy of Heather Isley Anderson
The northern lights-19
The northern lights in Comfrey, Minn.
Courtesy of Holly Matter
The northern lights-17
The northern lights in Perham, Minn.
Courtesy of Jeff Heintz
the northern lights-15
The northern lights in Stanchfield, Minn.
Courtesy of Jennifer Horn Kolde
People stand and watch the northern lights
The northern lights in Plymouth, Minn.
Courtesy of Melissa Garrity
The northern lights-14
The northern lights near Deer River, Minn.
Courtesy of Sabrina Nelson Olson
The northern lights-11
The northern lights near Rochester, Minn.
Courtesy of Emily Gillaspey Blain
The northern lights-10
The northern lights over Mille Lacs Lake.
Courtesy of Alec Fischer
The northern lights-9
The northern lights in Victoria, Minn.
Courtesy of Holly Marie
The northern lights-7
The northern lights in Independence, Minn.
Courtesy of Carole Wojnar Peter
The northern lights-6
The northern lights in Cottage Grove, Minn.
Courtesy of Jordan Jeffrey
Two people look up at the sky
The northern lights in River Falls, Wis.
Anne Guttridge | MPR News

Create a More Connected Minnesota

MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory