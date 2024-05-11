Photos: Northern lights put on a show across Minnesota

Many Minnesotans were in luck Friday evening to see the northern lights put on a spectacular show. We received hundreds of photos from readers and listeners. Here are some of our favorites.

The northern lights in Cannon Falls, Minn. Courtesy of Stephanie Vivion

The northern lights east of Buffalo, Minn. Courtesy of Eva Almendinger

The northern lights in Hibbing, Minn. Courtesy of Arika Jean

The northern lights in Winona, Minn. Courtesy of Amanda Catherine

The northern lights at Camden State Park. Courtesy of Heather Isley Anderson

The northern lights in Comfrey, Minn. Courtesy of Holly Matter

The northern lights in Perham, Minn. Courtesy of Jeff Heintz

The northern lights in Stanchfield, Minn. Courtesy of Jennifer Horn Kolde

The northern lights in Plymouth, Minn. Courtesy of Melissa Garrity

The northern lights near Deer River, Minn. Courtesy of Sabrina Nelson Olson

The northern lights near Rochester, Minn. Courtesy of Emily Gillaspey Blain

The northern lights over Mille Lacs Lake. Courtesy of Alec Fischer

The northern lights in Victoria, Minn. Courtesy of Holly Marie

The northern lights in Independence, Minn. Courtesy of Carole Wojnar Peter

The northern lights in Cottage Grove, Minn. Courtesy of Jordan Jeffrey

The northern lights in River Falls, Wis. Anne Guttridge | MPR News