St. Paul closes roads, parks near Mississippi River to prepare for flooding

Roads and park facilities around St. Paul are closed in anticipation of rising waters for the Mississippi River. The river is currently expected to crest late Friday or early Saturday.

The National Weather Service last measured the Mississippi River at the St. Paul station at 14.8 feet at 6 a.m. Monday. The river is considered at moderate flood stage at 15 feet. Current forecasts have the river cresting at about 20 feet around Saturday.

St. Paul closed a 3.2-mile stretch of Shepard Road/Warner Road on the north side of the Mississippi River as Sunday evening in anticipation of flooding.

Along with this closure, Second Street from Kellogg Boulevard to Sibley Street will be closed, and Sibley Street and Jackson Street between Second Street and Kellogg Boulevard will be closed to through traffic. The one-way street segments that normally connect to Shepard Road will temporarily serve as a two way traffic to allow access to buildings.

A map of road closures due to flooding in St. Paul. City of St. Paul

The city will keep several roads, parks and facilities closed until river water levels recede, including Water Street between the St. Paul Marina and the Pool and Yacht Club. Other recreation spaces that are closed include:

Chestnut Plaza

Crosby Farm Regional Park – low-lying trails

Desnoyer Trail/Meeker Island Dog Park

Fish Hatchery Trail

Harriet Island pavilion and public dock

Hidden Falls Regional Park - boat launch and low-lying trails

Kelly's Landing

Lower Landing Park – park, dog park and Lambert’s Landing dock

Lilydale Regional Park – including boat launch

Pig’s Eye Park

Raspberry Island

Robert Piram Trail

Upper Landing

Victoria Park

Watergate Marina

City House is open, but restrooms are closed. Hand washing stations and portable toilets will be available.

A reminder from city officials: If flooding happens in your area, Xcel Energy may need to disconnect electric or natural gas service to some customers. Do not attempt to disconnect services on your own.

Find more information and check the Mississippi River web camera at the City of St. Paul website.