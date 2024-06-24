St. Paul closes roads, parks near Mississippi River to prepare for flooding
Roads and park facilities around St. Paul are closed in anticipation of rising waters for the Mississippi River. The river is currently expected to crest late Friday or early Saturday.
The National Weather Service last measured the Mississippi River at the St. Paul station at 14.8 feet at 6 a.m. Monday. The river is considered at moderate flood stage at 15 feet. Current forecasts have the river cresting at about 20 feet around Saturday.
St. Paul closed a 3.2-mile stretch of Shepard Road/Warner Road on the north side of the Mississippi River as Sunday evening in anticipation of flooding.
Along with this closure, Second Street from Kellogg Boulevard to Sibley Street will be closed, and Sibley Street and Jackson Street between Second Street and Kellogg Boulevard will be closed to through traffic. The one-way street segments that normally connect to Shepard Road will temporarily serve as a two way traffic to allow access to buildings.
The city will keep several roads, parks and facilities closed until river water levels recede, including Water Street between the St. Paul Marina and the Pool and Yacht Club. Other recreation spaces that are closed include:
Chestnut Plaza
Crosby Farm Regional Park – low-lying trails
Desnoyer Trail/Meeker Island Dog Park
Fish Hatchery Trail
Harriet Island pavilion and public dock
Hidden Falls Regional Park - boat launch and low-lying trails
Kelly's Landing
Lower Landing Park – park, dog park and Lambert’s Landing dock
Lilydale Regional Park – including boat launch
Pig’s Eye Park
Raspberry Island
Robert Piram Trail
Upper Landing
Victoria Park
Watergate Marina
City House is open, but restrooms are closed. Hand washing stations and portable toilets will be available.
A reminder from city officials: If flooding happens in your area, Xcel Energy may need to disconnect electric or natural gas service to some customers. Do not attempt to disconnect services on your own.
Find more information and check the Mississippi River web camera at the City of St. Paul website.
