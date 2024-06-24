Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Twin Cities
Cathy Wurzer, Gracie Stockton and Matt Mikus
Updated:

St. Paul closes roads, parks near Mississippi River to prepare for flooding

Road closed signs and blockades on the street.
Access to Warner and Shepard roads from downtown St. Paul is blocked off Monday morning in anticipation of flooding this week.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Roads and park facilities around St. Paul are closed in anticipation of rising waters for the Mississippi River. The river is currently expected to crest late Friday or early Saturday.

The National Weather Service last measured the Mississippi River at the St. Paul station at 14.8 feet at 6 a.m. Monday. The river is considered at moderate flood stage at 15 feet. Current forecasts have the river cresting at about 20 feet around Saturday.

St. Paul closed a 3.2-mile stretch of Shepard Road/Warner Road on the north side of the Mississippi River as Sunday evening in anticipation of flooding.

Along with this closure, Second Street from Kellogg Boulevard to Sibley Street will be closed, and Sibley Street and Jackson Street between Second Street and Kellogg Boulevard will be closed to through traffic. The one-way street segments that normally connect to Shepard Road will temporarily serve as a two way traffic to allow access to buildings.

A map showing roads that are closed.
A map of road closures due to flooding in St. Paul.
City of St. Paul

The city will keep several roads, parks and facilities closed until river water levels recede, including Water Street between the St. Paul Marina and the Pool and Yacht Club. Other recreation spaces that are closed include:

  • Chestnut Plaza

  • Crosby Farm Regional Park – low-lying trails

  • Desnoyer Trail/Meeker Island Dog Park  

  • Fish Hatchery Trail  

  • Harriet Island pavilion and public dock

  • Hidden Falls Regional Park - boat launch and low-lying trails  

  • Kelly's Landing

  • Lower Landing Park – park, dog park and Lambert’s Landing dock

  • Lilydale Regional Park – including boat launch

  • Pig’s Eye Park

  • Raspberry Island

  • Robert Piram Trail

  • Upper Landing

  • Victoria Park  

  • Watergate Marina 

  • City House is open, but restrooms are closed. Hand washing stations and portable toilets will be available. 

A reminder from city officials: If flooding happens in your area, Xcel Energy may need to disconnect electric or natural gas service to some customers. Do not attempt to disconnect services on your own.

Find more information and check the Mississippi River web camera at the City of St. Paul website.

