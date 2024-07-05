Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Weather chats with Mark Seeley
Cathy Wurzer and Lukas Levin

Minnesota hits a state rainfall record

four people under a cloudy sky
Clouds move through the sky as people gather at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Minnesota set a state record with the high amounts of rainfall for the combined months of April, May and June according to climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley. Over 120 climate stations have reported 25 inches of precipitation at this point in the year.

Rice, Faribault and Wabasha County all have reported some areas with over 30 inches of precipitation so far. And at least 60 different communities are reporting precipitation amounts that are 6 to 12 inches above normal.

With only half of the year finished, Seeley says even if precipitation were to resemble average years, many counties could end up with over 50 inches total.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Seeley about the wet weather following a three-year dry spell in their weekly weather chat.