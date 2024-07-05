Rondo group cancels partnership with chef Justin Sutherland after charges

A nonprofit in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood said Friday that it’s canceling its partnership with Justin Sutherland after prosecutors charged the 39-year-old celebrity chef with one felony count of making violent threats.

The Rondo Community Land Trust announced in May that it planned to work with Sutherland to develop a new concept for Golden Thyme Coffee and Café, which the trust bought when the cafe’s owners retired.

In a statement, the Trust said “Golden Thyme does not intend to lease the space” to Sutherland’s business, and will “proceed to find a new and appropriate tenant.”

Sutherland’s partner told St. Paul police last week that Sutherland allegedly pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot, and put his hands around her neck.

Sutherland was jailed and released without bond. His attorney said Monday that his client never choked or pointed a gun at anyone.

In an article published in Mpls St. Paul magazine earlier this week, the publication announced it would dissolve its partnership with Sutherland for its annual fall barbecue festival.

The article includes a statement from Sutherland in which he says he is innocent of the charges.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation with their partner, there is a 24-hour statewide domestic violence hotline. You can call Minnesota Day One at (866) 223-1111 or text (612) 399-9995.